Rangers have reportedly put an "astronomical" price tag on the shoulder of a "top personality" at Ibrox as they look to retain his services this summer.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement's side have made impressive progress in the summer transfer window to date, making a number of new signings, but more new faces are expected to come in.

Plymouth Argyle attacker Morgan Whittaker has been linked with a move to Rangers, having come fresh off the back of an excellent season that saw him score 19 goals and register eight assists in the English Championship.

The 23-year-old certainly impressed Plymouth's director of football, Neil Dewsnip, who hailed the striker as he was included in the second tier's team of the season: "He has excited us here throughout the season. He has scored some amazing goals and to get selected in that team with the quality that exists in this league is a major achievement. He should be really proud of himself."

Tyrese Campbell is another player who has been backed to join the Gers of late. He is now available on a free transfer after leaving Stoke City at the end of last season and the Scottish Premiership giants are reportedly set to reignite their interest in him.

In what could be an audacious piece of business, Rangers have also emerged as potential suitors for Kalvin Phillips, who is looking to rebuild his career after struggling at Manchester City before failing to set the world alight during a loan spell at West Ham last season. Rivals Celtic are also believed to be keen, though.

Now, an update has emerged regarding the future of a current Gers hero, as they look to avoid losing too many key figures this summer.

Rangers put "astronomical" price tag on player's shoulders

According to a new report from Football Insider, Rangers will demand an "astronomical" price tag for Jack Butland this summer, as they look to keep hold of one of their most important players. They value the Englishman at £30m, which they hope will put off any clubs from making a bid for him.

This is encouraging to hear from a Rangers perspective, considering what an impressive performer Butland has been ever since he arrived from Crystal Palace last year. Clement is clearly a huge admirer of the 31-year-old, admitting he is one of the best goalkeepers he has ever worked alongside in his managerial career:

"Over more than 30 years, Jack together with Simon [Mignolet] are the two best I have met. He is a really, really top-class goalkeeper for me. He almost didn't have a downfall [make a mistake] in all of our four months together. He is a top goalkeeper, but also a top personality, because you can be a really good goalkeeper but not be a leader in the dressing room - but Simon and Jack both are."

Jack Butland's key career stats Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Stoke City 168 235 50 Rangers 58 53 25 Birmingham City 46 69 10 Cheltenham Town 24 26 11 Crystal Palace 17 21 3 Leeds United 16 28 3 Barnsley 13 16 2 Derby County 6 7 2

Butland is contracted with Rangers until the summer of 2027, so there is no need to consider selling him, and the hope is that he remains a key figure between the sticks for years to come.