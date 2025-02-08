Glasgow Rangers may not have enjoyed as productive a transfer window as the Ibrox faithful anticipated, but Philippe Clement is making inroads into improving his team.

One of the main priorities during January was to reduce the wage bill, something that the Belgian has managed to achieve by offloading Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo, both moving elsewhere on loan.

Youngsters Alex Lowry and Zak Lovelace have also departed, both permanently, which freed up some space in the first-team squad.

Only one new signing was made last month. Defender Rafael Fernandes joined the Gers from French side Lille on a six-month loan, with Clement having the option to make this deal permanent should he impress in Glasgow.

He is another young talent who has a high ceiling for development. Another player was also signed by the Light Blues, although he won't arrive at the club until the summer.

Rangers sign Lyall Cameron

Bringing the wage bill down is key for the club to progress on the pitch, spending money more wisely on signings rather than wasting it on those not up to the job or who are approaching the end of their careers.

Furthermore, signing players who have yet to reach the peak years of their careers is also crucial to Clement’s long-term philosophy.

As such, Dundee sensation Lyall Cameron was targeted as a potential signing, especially given how well he had performed this season.

Technical Director Nils Koppen hailed the midfielder once the signing was complete, saying: “I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer.

“Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

Lyall Cameron’s season in numbers for Dundee

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the key members of the Dundee squad over the previous couple of years. Starring as his side won promotion from the Championship in 2023, Cameron has been at the beating heart of the Dundee midfield.

He has made 30 appearances for the Dens Park side in all competitions this term, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in the process.

Even more remarkable is the fact these goal contributions have come from the heart of the midfield. Occasionally, he has featured in a more advanced role, but his desire to get forward often is certainly a massive bonus for Clement.

Aside from his contributions in front of goal, Cameron has managed to create four big chances in the top flight, averages 1.6 key passes, and wins 3.8 total duels per game.

Securing a player this talented, especially without having to pay a transfer fee (although compensation may have to be paid further down the line to Dundee) is a job well done by Clement and Koppen.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market valuation stands at €1m (£850k), which might not sound like much at this moment in time, but moving to Ibrox will give him the ideal platform to increase this over the coming years.

This wouldn’t be the first time Koppen and Co. have hit the jackpot on a young midfielder with talent to burn. Mohamed Diomande joined the club a year ago and has seen his valuation rise over the previous 12 months.

Mohamed Diomande’s Rangers statistics

The announcement of Diomande came out of the blue in January 2024, as the Gers secured his services on an initial six-month loan deal, before making this move permanent in the summer for a fee in the region of £4.5m.

Eyebrows were raised at the price tag, but given his age and high ceiling for development over the coming years, it had all the makings of a solid signing.

He made 19 appearances for the Light Blues between January and the end of the season, scoring twice and grabbing an assist. His technical ability was a joy to watch, although it looked as though the physicality of Scottish football might prove to be a hindrance for the African midfielder due to his slender frame.

His importance to the side this season has steadily grown, emerging as Clement’s main option in the heart of the pitch alongside Nico Raskin.

Indeed, the Ivorian has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Ibrox side this term, scoring five times while registering four assists.

Going forward, he has created four big chances while averaging one key pass and one successful dribble per game.

The midfielder also has an 87% pass success rate, while he also recovers 4.1 balls per game and makes 1.1 tackles. This season has also seen the player improve his physical strength, culminating in the 23-year-old winning 54% of his ground duels per game.

He scored a delightful goal against Dundee United recently, leading Sky Sports commentator Ian Crocker to describe the striker as “magnificent”.

Mohamed Diomande's season in numbers Metric (per 90) Europa League Premiership Accurate passes 25 35 Tackles 2.1 1.1 Ball recoveries 5.3 4.1 Ground duels won 4.6 3.4 Key passes 1 1 Via Sofascore

If he keeps performing like this between now and the end of the season, Diomande might just attract some attention, no doubt about that.

Mohamed Diomande’s market value at Rangers

These recent performances on the pitch have boosted Diomande’s market value slightly. Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, the midfielder is now currently worth €6m (£5m) and this will only increase as time goes on.

If the Gers did decide to sell for whatever reason, they would likely make a substantial profit on their initial £4.5m investment.

Furthermore, Diomande is also valued more than five times more than new signing Cameron, proving just how effective he has been of late.

Of course, if the Scot can stamp his authority on the team when he moves this summer, then his valuation will soar. That’s a certainty.

Enjoying Diomande while he is at Rangers should be something every fan aims to do, as the former FC Nordsjaelland sensation won't be at Ibrox for long.