Glasgow Rangers haven’t quite had the productive transfer window that many expected. Following a poor start to the season, with several players underperforming, it was evident that Philippe Clement needed to move some deadwood on, while bringing in one or two fresh faces.

New CEO Patrick Stewart did offer some words of encouragement earlier this month when discussing the club’s transfer business, saying: "We're all working to back the club, it's not the club backing the manager, it's really everyone backing the club to make sure we're signing players for the club or for the long-term benefit of the club.”

Despite these comments, the Light Blues have made just one signing so far. Rafael Fernandes joined the Ibrox side on a six-month loan deal from Lille, with an option to buy inserted into the deal.

With the defensive injury crisis at the club just now, it was a smart move to bring in another centre-back. If Fernandes impresses, Clement will have a chance to make his move a permanent one.

If not, then the youngster goes back to his parent club. Just who is Fernandes, however? And what will he bring to Rangers between now and the end of the season?

Why Rangers signed Rafael Fernandes

One of Clement’s main aims as manager is to improve the club’s fortunes in the transfer market. Of course, there will still be the odd experienced player signed in the future, but the majority of his business appears to be concentrated on signing young talent with plenty of potential.

The likes of Hamza Igamane, Connor Barron, Jefte, and Clinton Nsiala all fit the bill and caught the eye at times with their performances for the Gers.

Fernandes is still only 22 and has a bright future in the game, that’s for sure. The Portuguese defender emerged through the Sporting CP academy before leaving to join Arouca in 2022 to further his development.

He made just 17 appearances for the club, but he impressed significantly to seal a move to Lille last year but has yet to feature for the Ligue 1 side, especially as he had players such as Lenny Yoro in front of him in the pecking order.

In his 11 matches in the top flight for Arouca, Fernandes shone. Not only did he succeed with 90% of his passes, but the defender also averaged 1.1 tackles and lost possession just four times per game. The youngster even won 66% of his total duels while recovering 2.6 balls per match, showcasing his talents.

Kai Watson, founder of the Rangers Journal, lavished praise on the player before Fernandes joined the Gers, saying: “He’s very comfortable on the ball, good passing range, quick and strong.

“Exactly the type of CB profile we should be going for.”

It will be interesting to see how he develops at Ibrox. Should he make a positive impression, might it see Clement pay a fee to bring him to the club permanently?

Rafael Fernandes’ market value

Due to Fernandes not playing for the senior side during his time at Lille, according to Transfermarkt, his current market value sits at €1m (£850k).

Even if he does showcase his qualities at Ibrox, it might not take long for Lille to part with the 22-year-old, especially if they can make a profit on him.

Rangers have another young talent who is making waves in the first team since joining the Glasgow side last summer.

Jefte is a player who has seen his market value rise, and he is currently worth more than Fernandes.

Jefte’s Rangers statistics

Borna Barisic departed the Light Blues after six years in Glasgow last summer, which meant the hunt for a new left-back was on.

Ridvan Yilmaz was expected to be the number one option on the left side of the defence, but it was clear some cover would be required.

Clement moved to bring in a new signing early, with Jefte announced in June, giving him plenty of time to settle in at Ibrox ahead of the new season.

Amid links to the defender way back in January 2024, Watson waxed lyrical about the Brazilian, saying: “He always looks to drive at the opposition defence and is comfortable going outside or cutting inside.

“He’s also not afraid of having a pop at goal and has a thunderous strike in his arsenal.

“He looks like he could be a creative threat while also offering some goalscoring prowess himself.”

He may not have opened his account for the club as yet, but going forward, Jefte has been a shining light at times this term.

Jefte's Rangers stats this season Metric Premiership Europa League Accurate passes per game 42 27.8 Big chances created 2 0 Assists 2 0 Key passes per game 1 0.7 Ground duels won per game 4 4.8 Via Sofascore

Indeed, in the Premiership, the youngster has created two big chances, and averages one key pass per game while succeeding with 1.2 dribbles each match, linking up well with those in more advanced positions.

Defensively, he has some work to do. He has lost possession 14.6 times on average in the top flight, while also committing 1.1 fouls per game and being dribbled past on 0.5 occasions per match.

These statistics may well improve as he gets older, and gains experience in the game. In Jefte, Rangers have someone who could potentially be sold for a large transfer fee somewhere down the line, thus giving the club a significant profit in the process.

If he keeps on improving, there is bound to be interest from elsewhere.

Jefte’s market value at Rangers

According to Transfermarkt, the left-back is now currently valued at €2.5m (£2.1m), which is a rise of over £1m since he joined the Gers last summer.

This proves that he is on the right track and the more he plays, the better he will get, and the more valuable he will be to the club.

Jefte is also worth a lot more than Fernandes, but this should be incentive enough for the centre-back to establish himself at the club, knowing that if he shines, his value will only increase over the next few months.