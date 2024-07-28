Glasgow Rangers have finally sold Sam Lammers, with Philippe Clement finally managing to move the Dutchman on after a summer of ongoing links away from the Ibrox side.

He won't be the only one to depart in the next few weeks, as Connor Goldson could be set to leave the Light Blues.

These two were perhaps expected this window, but it looks as though Clement has also sold another one of Michael Beale’s 2023 signings…

Latest on Rangers' outgoings

Last summer, Jose Cifuentes joined the club for a fee in the region of £1.2m from LAFC after Beale chased him for several weeks.

On paper, it looked like an exciting signing, yet he only lasted six months in Glasgow. The Ecuadorian made just 20 appearances for the Gers, failing to score a single goal as he looked woefully out of his depth when called upon.

Clement sent him on a year-long loan to Brazilian side Cruzeiro in January, but this has now been cut short.

He is now on his way to Greece, joining Aris Thessaloniki on a season-long loan. An added bonus for Clement is that a future fee of around £4.2m has been agreed, according to reports in Greece (via The National), which will see the Gers make a solid profit on the player.

The club look to have struck gold on the player, but there is still someone in the squad who is worth more than Cifuentes…

Rangers struck gold on Nico Raskin

The 5 foot 10 Belgian midfielder made the move to Glasgow in January 2023, as Beale eventually got his man following a month-long chase for the player.

Nico Raskin's domestic stats since joining Rangers Metric 2022/23 2023/24 Accurate passes per game 42.7 30.4 Total duels won 4.3 4.2 Tackles per game 1.8 2.3 Big chances created 1 2 Assists 1 1 Key passes per game 0.6 0.7 Via Sofascore

His first six months saw the midfielder make 16 appearances in all competitions, firmly demonstrating his “pitbull” qualities – according to Belgian journalist Bob Faesen, as the youngster averaged 1.8 tackles and won 4.3 total duels per game, settling in nicely at Ibrox.

Raskin struggled with injuries last season, however, making a total of just 31 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring just once in the process.

Despite the lack of game time, Raskin did showcase his talents when given a chance, finishing the league season with an average pass success rate of 85% while also averaging 2.3 tackles and winning 4.2 total duels per game last term.

The 2024/25 campaign could prove to be an important one for the 23-year-old as he looks to establish himself under his compatriot and, if fit, he could play a key role for the club.

Raskin has only been at Ibrox for 18 months, but his value has rapidly increased since then. Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, his current valuation stands at €6.5m (£5.5m), which proves that the Light Blues have already struck gold on the Belgian.

This value is more than Cifuentes’ future transfer fee and if the youngster does enjoy a solid season, Clement could be tempted to cash in on him to earn the club a serious profit.