Glasgow Rangers are at the start of what could be a summer filled with plenty of transfer activity under Philippe Clement.

Jefte and Oscar Cortes have already signed on for next season as Clement is adamant there won't be a repeat of last term, where the Light Blues blew their chance to win a stunning treble with some below-par displays over the final few weeks.

The philosophy appears to be signing players who have yet to hit their peak, gaining vital experience in Scotland, which could see the Gers make millions in the transfer window further down the line.

It isn’t just unknown markets that Clement is targeting players from, however, as there seems to be plenty of progress on a potential deal closer to home…

Rangers edge closer to signing Scottish midfield talent

Connor Barron is a player who has a huge future in the professional game. In January, Clement discussed a few potential transfers, but remained coy on Barron with regard to making a move for the youngster.

Back then, he had six months left on his deal and could have either signed a pre-contract agreement with the Light Blues or joined for a small fee that month. Nothing materialised in the end, however.

Fast-forward until now, and it appears as though Rangers could be edging closer to bringing him to Glasgow.

According to the Daily Record, Barron looks set to make a decision on his future next week, as there are offers on the table from clubs in England, Italy and Rangers.

Hellas Verona and Bologna are the two Serie A sides keen, while several English Championship sides have shown interest, including Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle, as the midfielder is clearly in high demand.

Clement will be desperate to add to his homegrown contingent, especially after losing Ryan Jack and could potentially lose Scott Wright this summer.

The Belgian will be doing everything he can to lure Barron to Rangers in the coming weeks and with European football plus the chance to win trophies as major incentives, this could be a deciding factor in his decision.

Jack found himself in a similar situation seven years ago before enjoying a productive (if injury prone) spell in Glasgow and Barron could be the ideal replacement for the Scottish international.

Ryan Jack’s Rangers statistics

The 2023/24 season summed up Jack’s fortunes over the previous few years; solid when given a chance in the starting XI, but far too injury prone to maintain any level of consistency.

This was a real shame as Jack, in his prime, was an excellent midfielder, capable of controlling the game, defending well along with chipping in with the odd goal or two.

Ryan Jack's statistics at Rangers Season Games Goals 2023/24 22 2 2022/23 36 2 2021/22 22 1 2020/21 24 2 2019/20 39 5 2018/19 46 4 2017/18 21 0 Via Transfermarkt

The former Aberdeen talent made just 22 appearances last term, of which only 12 were in the starting XI as injuries derailed his campaign.

Overall, the Scot made a total of 210 appearances for the Ibrox side between 2017 and 2024, scoring 16 goals during that time. Who can forget the opener in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts in 2022? Or the sublime effort against Kilmarnock during the unbeaten Premiership winning season in 2020/21? Goals which will be remembered fondly.

Clement is clearly showing no signs of sentiment, as not offering Jack an extended deal is the correct move for both parties, especially if the manager wishes to add some younger, fresher legs to the first team squad.

Barron has boundless energy which could be ideal in the heart of the Rangers midfield next season.

Connor Barron’s 2023/24 season in numbers

The 21-year-old was a key member of the Dons squad last term, making 42 appearances across all competitions, adding four goal contributions in the process.

While he was a regular in the Premiership, it was his displays in European competition which may have caught Clement’s eye last season.

The Dons secured a place in the group stages of the Europa Conference League and Barron was one of their few shining lights. Indeed, among his teammates, the youngster ranked fifth for accurate passes per game (18.8), second for key passes per game (1.2), second for accurate long balls per game (2.5) and third for tackles per game (2.2), showcasing his talents across a multitude of metrics.

This could be a big plus for Rangers, especially with the club now a regular in Europe, and it has been a long time since they have had a Scot in the centre of their midfield controlling games on the continent.

Analyst John Walker was quick to sing his praises when profiling the player back in January amid the links to Rangers. He hailed Barron as being someone who could “play in right spaces” along with describing the player as a “tough tackler” and “relentless”, again, characteristics that several of the first team squad lacked last season.

The move really is a no-brainer, especially considering how well his profile would fit into the current squad and because of the vision that Clement has for the Light Blues going forward.

Barron looks set to have a wonderful career in the game and joining Rangers would allow him to build up his reputation even more, giving the 50-year-old a licence to potentially cash in several years down the line for a substantial profit.

Having won 13 caps for the Scotland U21 side, it surely won't be long before Steve Clarke brings him into the senior setup, especially if a few members of the team retire after the 2024 European Championship.

The Dons sensation could add some extra bite into the heart of the midfield if he made the move to Rangers, replacing Jack seamlessly.

Related Rangers lining up swoop for "relentless" star who'd help Cantwell flourish The Light Blues are reportedly keen on a deal to sign the young midfielder this summer.

The best thing is, he won't be expecting mammoth wages either, which could allow the manager to utilise funds on other areas of the squad which need improvement.

The next few weeks should provide more clarity when it comes to where Barron’s future lies, but a move to Glasgow is perhaps the best option for him if he wishes to continue his wonderful development.