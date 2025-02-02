Glasgow Rangers head into the final days of the transfer market having made just one signing. Defender Rafael Fernandes has joined on a six-month loan deal, which includes an option to buy at the end of the season.

Philippe Clement will know that the Premiership title is out of reach given Celtic’s dominance, but the Scottish Cup should be targeted, as well as a deep run in the Europa League.

There might be a late flurry of transfer activity at Ibrox before the deadline on Monday evening, but it appears as though the manager is planning ahead for next season already.

Rangers' pursuit of Lyall Cameron

As reported earlier this week, Rangers are currently in talks with Lyall Cameron over a pre-contract agreement.

The Dundee sensation has been linked with a move to Ibrox throughout the previous few weeks of the January transfer window, but it now looks as though Clement is aiming to get the Scot tied down.

This move could be a wise one, planning ahead for the 2025/26 season by signing one of the finest midfielders outside the Old Firm.

The Gers do have several of their own young talents emerging through the academy, however, and might they already have their own Cameron in someone who has just departed on loan?

Cole McKinnon could be Rangers’ own Lyall Cameron

Cameron has been outstanding this season, scoring eight goals while registering seven assists for the Dens Park side in all competitions this term.

His ability to play either in a defensive role or slightly further forward could give Clement plenty of options next season.

Lyall Cameron's Premiership stats this season Goals 5 Assists 4 Key passes per game 1.6 Big chances created 4 Total duels won 3.8 Tackles per game 1 Via Sofascore

Cole McKinnon has been touted as one of the finest midfielders the academy has produced in quite some time, even being hailed by journalist Jordan Campbell before he moved to Partick Thistle on loan in 2022, who said:

“The 19-year-old is highly rated at Ibrox and scored in the final league game of last season. Goes box-to-box and has a knack of getting a goal.”

He registered six goal contributions during his spell in Maryhill and this led to the midfielder making three appearances for the Light Blues last term, even making his European debut against Benfica.

During his cameo against the Portuguese giants, McKinnon won 100% of his aerial duels and lost possession just three times, certainly not looking out of his depth.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan last month to Championship side Ayr United, who are battling it out at the top of the division.

This should be another great learning experience and there is no doubt McKinnon could be a vital squad player under Clement during 2025/26.

If played in his preferred position, the Scot loves to push forward regularly, as evidenced during his spell with Partick.

Cameron could be an excellent signing, especially if he can replicate his Dundee form, but in McKinnon, Clement already has a creative asset who could be ready to hit his peak at the club over the next couple of years.