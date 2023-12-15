Glasgow Rangers secured their first away win over a Spanish side in European competition on Thursday evening as Real Betis were put to the sword in a dramatic Europa League clash.

The Light Blues led twice during the first half through goals by Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers, yet Betis pegged them back each time, and it was all to play for in the second half.

The La Liga side had a goal ruled out with just 20 minutes left, but Philippe Clement had already brought on Rabbi Matondo and Kemar Roofe in order to add some dynamism to his attack.

The move worked a treat as Roofe tapped home the winner with just over ten minutes remaining and the travelling Ibrox faithful went wild.

Kemar Roofe scored in yet another big game

The 30-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems since joining Rangers, missing a total of 84 games through a succession of injuries.

His big-game mentality was never in question, however, as he had netted some massive goals for the club. Think back to the extra-time winner against Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals in 2022. Or the extra-time winner against Aberdeen back in January to send the Gers to the League Cup final.

Against Betis, he may not have done too much of note, but by scoring the winner, he proved that he is always there at the right time.

It was perhaps John Lundstram who was one of the better performers on the night, however, and he is emerging as a key player under Clement.

John Lundstram’s game in numbers vs Betis

During the run to the Europa League final in 2022, Lundstram was sensational. He scored goals against Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with the latter turning out to be the winner in the semifinal.

The Englishman is getting back to that sort of form under Clement, and he shone vs Betis on Thursday evening.

Journalist David Irvine of the Glasgow Times gave the midfielder a rating of 8/10 for his display, stating that he was a ‘standout’ while he also ‘did the dirty work in the centre of the midfield’ and his performance went a long way to the Gers securing the win.

Lundstram succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts along with making an interception and clearance, yet his relentlessness was a driving factor in the end result.

He may have lost possession seven times, but the former Sheffield United gem wasn’t shy in trying to win it back and having a player willing to cover every blade of grass is going to be crucial for the club over the next few weeks.

55 touches and an 86% pass success rate might not be perfect, but Lundstram executed his role wonderfully and with a League Cup final on Sunday to look forward to, the Light Blues will be brimming with confidence.

If Lundstram can replicate Thursday evening's display at Hampden against Aberdeen, the Glasgow side will control the midfield and this should allow them to win the match and with it, a first League Cup trophy since 2011.