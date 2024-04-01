Glasgow Rangers approach the final eight games of the season with the Premiership title in their grasp.

All they have to do is win their remaining league fixtures and a first title since the 2020/21 season is theirs. Of course, this is easier said than done, especially as they face Celtic in two of their final eight games.

Philippe Clement has given his team plenty of confidence, however, and they won't be fazed by this Celtic side who have struggled in spells under Brendan Rodgers.

The Gers have scored 67 league goals this term, seven fewer than Celtic, yet they have conceded a league best of just 17 goals.

Much of their success this term has been built on a reliable backline and this could prove crucial in the coming weeks, no doubt about that.

Jack Butland has been an inspired signing, to say the least, keeping 23 clean sheets across his 47 matches in all competitions, conceding just 37 goals in the process.

The centre-back pairing of John Souttar and Connor Goldson has thrived in recent months and the duo have become Clement’s first-choice options at the heart of the defence.

Connor Goldson and John Souttar’s Rangers statistics

Souttar endured a tough first season at Ibrox, missing a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury, but he has become the first choice now that he is fit and healthy.

In 22 Premiership appearances, the Scot has an 88% pass success rate, kept nine clean sheets, made 3.5 clearances per game and won a staggering 75% of his total duels contested – which is 5.8 per game – showing how impressive he is with regard to one on one battles against opposition players.

Premiership stats this season for Rangers Metric John Souttar Connor Goldson Accurate passes per game 59.4 61.6 Total duels won per game 5.8 5.8 Tackles per game 0.7 1.4 Possession lost per game 8.5 10.3 Interceptions per game 1 0.3

His strength in the air is also impressive, winning 77% of his aerial duels during the current season, showing Clement that he can become a mainstay in the Rangers starting XI.

Goldson is an excellent partner for Souttar, with the duo playing off each other well and having great chemistry. The Englishman is also a wonderful passer of the ball, holding an 87% pass success rate, along with making 1.4 tackles, three clearances and recovering 5.6 balls per game.

Not only that, but his physical strength has allowed him to win 67% of his total duels this term, proving that him and Souttar are an extremely tough backline to crack.

Going forward, keeping the pair fit will be of major importance to Clement, especially if he aims to add a league title and a Scottish Cup to his League Cup success from earlier this season.

How much Souttar and Goldson are worth

Despite both players performing at close to their best since the turn of the year, this is not reflected by their current market values.

Indeed, Souttar is currently worth just €0.7m (£600k) according to Football Transfers, which places him as the club’s second lowest-valued centre-back.

Goldson, despite being at his peak, is also valued lower than expected. The 31-year-old is currently worth just €2.5m (£2.1m) and it is unlikely a side would make an offer of more than that considering he has just two years left on his contract.

Going by inflation, however, Rangers sold a centre-back more than 15 years ago who was worth more than Souttar and Goldson combined – Carlos Cuellar.

How much Rangers signed Carlos Cuellar for

Following a turbulent 2006/07 season – which was only saved due to the late great Walter Smith steadying the ship – the summer of 2007 was an important one for the club.

There was plenty of transfer activity occurring, with players departing and arriving in equal measure.

In total, 13 new signings arrived at Ibrox, among them Daniel Cousin, Steven Naismith, and DaMarcus Beasley, although it was Cuellar who looked the most interesting signing.

The defender cost just £2m from Spanish side Osasuna, having impressed for the La Liga outfit in a UEFA Cup tie the season prior against the Light Blues.

The Spaniard proved to be an inspired signing and acquitted himself well to Scottish – and indeed continental – football over the course of the season.

He played a total of 65 games for the Gers during his solitary campaign in Glasgow, forming a key component of the side which would remain in contention for a quadruple heading into May.

Unfortunately, they would lose out on both the league title and the UEFA Cup, finishing runners-up to Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg respectively, although they would win the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Cuellar’s excellent form, especially over the closing months, would soon attract interest from afar as it appeared his stay in Glasgow may be shorter than anticipated.

How much Carlos Cuellar is worth in 2024 money

Aston Villa came in with a bid of £7.8m for Cuellar during the summer of 2008 and, due to Rangers' declining financial situation, it was accepted by Smith as a means to bolster their bank balance.

Signing a player for £2m before selling him for nearly £8m just a year later is excellent business, and judging by inflation, it is clear the Gers hit the jackpot with the Spaniard.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

Indeed, in 2024 - with Totally Money having adjusted for inflation over the years – Cuellar would now be worth an eye-watering £24m in today’s market.

Not only is this worth more than both Souttar and Goldson combined, but it could well be worth more than their entire defence, showing just how good Cuellar was during his time at the Ibrox side.

The defender failed to hit the highs he did during his time at Rangers, although he did make 121 appearances for Villa, before having spells at Sunderland and Norwich during his spell in England.

Smith certainly knew how to get the best value for a player and the money raised by his sale went on to help the club in more ways than one.

There is no doubt he was an excellent defender, with his £24m valuation in 2024 certainly evidence of that fact.