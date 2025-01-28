Glasgow Rangers finally ended their away day woes in the Scottish Premiership, securing a relatively comfortable 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday afternoon.

Philippe Clement’s men trailed to an early Sam Dalby effort as it appeared the Light Blues would once again slip on their travels. Before the interval, Mohamed Diomande netted a fine long-range strike to level things up.

Goals from Robin Propper and Cyriel Dessers in the second half saw the Ibrox side return to Glasgow with all three points, but Diomande was wrongfully sent off in the dying minutes.

In truth, it was a dreadful decision by referee Nick Walsh, but it shouldn’t take the shine away from how good Diomande was during the match.

The Ivorian is finally emerging into a player that is performing at a consistently high level, and he will be key for the Gers going forward.

Mohamed Diomande’s season in numbers

Diomande has missed just three matches for Rangers throughout the 2024/25 campaign, with one of them due to suspension.

During that time, the 23-year-old has scored five goals while registering four assists in all competitions under Clement.

His positional flexibility has seen the player operate either in a more advanced role as a number ten or in a defensive position, utilising his abilities in both positions.

He has impressed most in the Premiership. Along with his six goal contributions, Diomande has created four big chances, and averages one key pass while succeeding with one dribble per match, proving that he loves to get forward as much as possible from the heart of the pitch.

Defensively, the midfielder averages 1.1 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, recovers 4.1 balls per game and wins 54% of his ground duels. Judging by his heatmap (courtesy of Sofascore), Diomande covers a lot of ground, either trying to start an attack or providing cover for those bombing into the final third.

His performances have been impressive indeed, which has been reflected in his market value. According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder is now currently valued at £5m and this will only rise the better he performs over the coming months.

Despite having someone of this quality in his squad, Clement is always looking to add new talent to his first team. Will he be able to sign a player who is currently starring for another Premiership club this term?

Rangers eyeing move for Dundee starlet

A couple of weeks ago, the Scottish Sun reported that the Light Blues were considering making a pre-contract move to sign Dundee star Lyall Cameron, who was entering the final few months of his deal.

The report from the Sun claims that the Gers are leading the chase for Cameron’s signature, although there is plenty of attraction from other parties.

Indeed, Aberdeen have joined the fray, showing interest in launching their own move for the Dens Park talisman. He might get slightly more game time by joining the Dons, yet European football and a chance to win trophies are just a couple of the incentives on offer at Ibrox.

At the time of writing, Cameron is currently valued at just £850k by Transfermarkt, but should he make the move to Glasgow and continue the form he has displayed this season for the Gers, then there is no doubt his valuation will soar.

This could suggest that the Light Blues will have a wonderful chance of securing a significant profit on the Scot, especially if he begins to attract the attention of clubs from down south or abroad.

Last summer, Clement made a similar move by signing Connor Barron. Fast-forward a few months later and his value has risen significantly, reaffirming the rise Cameron could be about to enjoy if he moves to Glasgow.

Rangers' first Lyall Cameron

The Ibrox side had chased Barron’s signature for a while before finally signing their man last summer after he departed Aberdeen following the expiration of his contract.

During his spell with the Dons, the midfielder made 76 appearances for the club during his three full seasons at Pittodrie, quickly becoming one of the best young talents in Scotland, just as Cameron has shown throughout 2024/25.

The Scot was lauded by Scotland U21 manager Scot Gemmill while playing at Aberdeen last season, who said: "Connor is very impressive on and off the pitch the way he conducts himself.” And the midfielder has wasted no time in trying to make his mark for Rangers.

While he may have struggled to make the starting XI in recent weeks due to the form of Nico Raskin and Diomande, with both players shining as a midfield duo, Barron has still made 33 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Attacking the goal isn’t exactly his forte, but his ability to control possession from the middle of the pitch is exactly why Clement brought him to Rangers in the first place.

Indeed, his 90% pass success rate in the top flight proves this, while the former Aberdeen starlet wins 3.2 total duels per game along with averaging 1.8 tackles per game in the Premiership.