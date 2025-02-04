The January transfer window officially slammed shut last night and Glasgow Rangers went through the deadline without adding a fresh face to their squad.

Nils Koppen and Philippe Clement only brought in Rafael Fernandes on loan from Ligue 1 side Lille earlier in the window and opted to avoid any late-night shopping on Monday.

The Light Blues did announce a signing, however, as they confirmed that Dundee central midfielder Lyall Cameron is due to join the club at the end of the season.

His contract with the Scottish Premiership side expires in the summer and he has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Gers ahead of his move later this year.

How much Lyall Cameron could be worth

According to the Daily Record, Rangers could have to pay a fee of around £400k in compensation to Dundee, as the young midfielder came up through the ranks with the Scottish side.

The report claims that the Gers will attempt to agree a fee with Dundee instead of going to a tribunal, which is what they had to do with Connor Barron, who they ended up having to pay Aberdeen £700k for.

24/25 Premiership Lyall Cameron Appearances 23 Goals 5 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 1.6 Assists 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a solid season so far in the top-flight, with a return of nine direct goal contributions in 23 matches.

Clement, however, already has a fantastic selection of midfield options and the club have already hit the jackpot on one of them, as Nicolas Raskin is worth way more than the £400k that the Gers could have to pay for Cameron.

Nicolas Raskin's current market value

At the time of writing (04/02/2024), the Belgian wizard is currently valued at €6.5m (£5.4m) by Transfermarkt and this means that he is worth over 10 times more than the Dundee ace, despite only being one year older.

The 23-year-old maestro joined the Light Blues a little over two years ago in the 2023 January window from Standard Liege, for a reported fee of €2m (£1.6m).