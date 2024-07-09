Glasgow Rangers recently completed their seventh signing of the summer last week, as Philippe Clement finally completed a deal to bring striker Hamza Igamane to Ibrox after a saga which dragged on for several weeks.

With Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva returning to their parent clubs after loan spells at Rangers combined with the departure of Kemar Roofe, it is clear Clement needs plenty of attacking reinforcements ahead of next season.

Cyriel Dessers has been linked with a move away from the Light Blues recently, while Sam Lammers is also looking for a move away, which could see a couple more additions to this position.

Igamane has shown plenty of promise during his spell in his homeland for AS FAR, but joining Rangers could be a challenge that either makes or breaks him.

The Glasgow giants have enjoyed success in the past with regard to signing players from more obscure clubs, most notably Alfredo Morelos in 2017. Can Igamane replicate the Colombian’s goal-laden spell at Ibrox? Only time will tell.

Hamza Igamane’s market value at Rangers

Clement hailed the Moroccan upon his arrival in Glasgow last week, saying: "We know it will be a big change in culture and a new country for Hamza to adapt to, but as a club we will support him on and off the pitch to settle in here. He will bring a fresh presence to our attacking options.”

It is clear the Belgian has big plans for the player, and he could certainly surprise a few people next season.

Across just 58 senior matches since making his professional debut during the 2020/21 campaign, the 21-year-old has scored 16 goals while chipping in with eight assists.

This works out as a goal contribution once every 2.4 matches, a decent ratio for a player who is still developing at a rapid rate.

Morelos didn’t take long to hit his stride following his move to the club in 2017, scoring 18 times during his maiden campaign, which went a long way in endearing the player to the Ibrox faithful.

Igamane might not be the marquee name which the supporters are craving, but this unknown quantity could be a handful in the Premiership next season, no doubt about it.

While his transfer fee remains unknown at the moment, according to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at just €1m (£850k), which isn’t much on the surface, but this value will only continue to increase if he makes his mark at Rangers in the next few months.

Hamza Igamane's domestic stats for AS FAR in 2023/24 Goals 7 Assists 3 Successful dribbles per game 1.9 Shots on target per game 1 Goal conversion rate 12% Key passes per game 0.5 Total duels won per game 6.7 Via Sofascore

While the club have failed to win the previous three league titles, having to settle for success in the cup competitions, they have made numerous signings which could return a substantial profit if they perform.

One player is Danilo, who, despite enduring a difficult debut season in Scotland, has the potential to be one of the finest strikers in the country during the 2024/25 campaign.

Not only that, but the Brazilian is also worth around six times more than latest signing Igamane.

How much Rangers paid for Danilo

Having lost Morelos and Ryan Kent last summer, Michael Beale sought players who could replace the two attacking players, which led to him pursuing a deal for Danilo, who was then at Feyenoord.

Towards the end of July, Beale finally reached an agreement with the Dutch side, securing his signature for a fee in the region of £6m. While it was a big outlay, it looked as though it could be money well spent.

Unfortunately for him, his maiden season for Rangers was overshadowed by two major injuries which hampered any progress he wanted to make.

Danilo’s Rangers statistics last season

The 25-year-old made just 21 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues, scoring six goals while registering five assists, not bad numbers considering the circumstances.

He suffered a fractured cheekbone during a win over St Johnstone in September, before returning when Clement took over the following month.

Danilo demonstrated his talents under the Belgian before a season-ending knee injury against Hearts just prior to Christmas set his progress back once again, leaving Clement short of options to lead the line.

Despite his injury setbacks, when Danilo was fit and playing, he offered a solid threat in the final third. The striker averaged three shots per game in the Premiership last season along with succeeding with 50% of his dribbles, averaging 0.9 key passes and creating a big chance.

Clement will be hoping he is back at 100% full fitness ahead of the new season. Could he compete with Igamane for the main centre-forward role next term?

Danilo’s market value at Rangers

According to Transfermarkt, Danilo is currently valued at €6m (£5m), which is impressively around six times more than Igamane’s current market value.

While it may be slightly lower than the £6m that Rangers paid to sign him last year, if Danilo can hit double figures with regard to goals next season, this value will certainly rise, meaning the Gers could hit the jackpot on the forward.

Igamane’s arrival will also see the pair battle it out for the number nine slot in Clement’s 4-2-3-1 formation, especially if Dessers leaves during the summer.

While a fit Danilo offers more experience at this level, should the Moroccan take his chances early, then he could force his way into the starting XI sooner than expected.

It promises to be an exciting proposition seeing two players fight it out every week to make the starting XI and could give Clement a selection headache, something that he would have wished for at stages last season.

Flashes of brilliance were seen throughout 2023/24 by the former Feyenoord player, but with more consistent game time next term, he could finally repay his £6m transfer fee.

With the Light Blues looking to do well in four competitions during 2024/25, rotation will be imperative to any success. This means having a few players ready to perform for each position will be crucial for the Gers in what could be their most important season in years.