Glasgow Rangers suffered a dismal 2-1 defeat to Motherwell at Ibrox as Philippe Clement’s men delivered their poorest performance of 2024.

This result could have swung the momentum back in favour of Celtic, who played Hearts on Sunday, yet the Parkhead outfit were well beaten in Edinburgh and Clement can breathe a big sigh of relief.

This result maintains the Light Blues' two-point advantage at the top of the Premiership table.

The Belgian coach has restored the club’s reputation since taking over in October last year, despite having to work with a squad full of signings made by Michael Beale.

Several have not been good enough, while the former manager sold a few players who could have perhaps made an impression under Clement, most notably Glen Kamara.

Beale clearly wasn’t a fan of the Finnish midfielder, but under the correct manager, the former Arsenal starlet could have gotten his mojo back which disappeared during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Ibrox side did rake in a massive profit on the player, however, especially considering how much they actually paid to sign him back in January 2019.

How much Rangers paid to sign Glen Kamara

Steven Gerrard announced his arrival at Rangers in May 2018, and it was evidently the boost the club needed after two seasons of mediocrity following their promotion to the top flight in 2016.

Although the former Liverpool icon did not have any senior managerial experience, the board saw him as a figure who could attract players and, over time, this call was justified.

Glen Kamara's career statistics Club Games played Rangers 193 Leeds United 29 Dundee 64 Arsenal 1 Southend United 6 Colchester United 6 Via Transfermarkt

A mixed start to life in Glasgow saw the Englishman delve into the transfer market in January and the Gers signed Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis on loan deals, while spending just £50k to sign Kamara from fellow Premiership side Dundee.

The midfielder had played once for Arsenal before making over 50 appearances for the Tayside club and his signing looked like a wonderful investment.

Glen Kamara’s statistics at Rangers

Despite the Gers finishing the 2018/19 season empty-handed, Kamara swiftly emerged as a first-team regular, playing 16 times and registering four goal contributions for the club in what was a fairly positive start.

Another 39 appearances were made the following year as Rangers showed major improvement, qualifying from their Europa League group along with mounting their first proper title challenge in years, but the Covid-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely.

All eyes were on the club ahead of the 2020//21 campaign as they sought to stop Celtic from winning their tenth league crown in a row.

Kamara missed just five Premiership games that term, and he was a positive influence on the team. Not only did he average a sensational 91% pass success rate per game, but the midfielder also succeeded with 77% of his dribble attempts per game, won 59% of his total duels per game and was dribbled past on only 0.3 occasions per match, showcasing his tremendous ability at the heart of the midfield.

The Light Blues went on to win the league that season and Kamara went from strength to strength the following year, scoring four goals and grabbing five assists as the club won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final.

The former Dundee midfielder saw his displays begin to decline during 2022/23 as the Gers sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst and appointed Beale, but Kamara started just 11 league matches all season.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, it was beginning to look like the end of the road for the player, as Beale was aiming to bring in his own signings and bolster his midfield area.

After four and a half years at Ibrox and 193 appearances, it was time for the 28-year-old to move on to pastures new.

How much Rangers sold Glen Kamara for

When it was clear he had no future at Rangers, plenty of teams were showing interest in the midfielder, most notably Leeds United.

The Championship side eventually secured the signature of the Gers star for a fee of £5m which also included add-ons if the side were to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

This was a big sum of money for the club to receive for a player who wasn’t in any of Beale’s future plans, but considering they had paid just £50k to sign him in the first place, the sale generated the Ibrox side a major profit.

Indeed, it represented a stunning 9900% increase from their initial transfer fee and the deal is arguably one of the best in the club’s recent history.

How Glen Kamara is doing at Leeds United

Kamara was once hailed as a “terrific midfielder in possession” by Gerrard during his stint at Rangers and he is certainly demonstrating his talents in the second tier down south.

This season, Kamara currently ranks sixth among the squad for big chances created (two) in the Championship, along with ranking fourth for accurate passes per game (52.5), fifth for key passes per game (1.2) and loses possession only 5.7 times per game, ranking him 17th among his teammates as he has settled into life at Leeds rather well.

The club are currently occupying third spot in the table, just five points adrift of leaders Leicester City and Kamara is playing a big part in ensuring their stay in the second tier is just a temporary one.

Rangers certainly hit the jackpot by selling the Leeds gem for £5m last summer, giving the club a profit in the process.

Could he have starred under Clement, however? Unfortunately, the Ibrox faithful will never get the chance to see him, but given that the 49-year-old coach has the likes of John Lundstram, Nico Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, and Dujon Sterling available to slot in the two deep-lying midfield slots, he may have found himself on the periphery of the first team.

Kamara played his part in the club returning to the summit of Scottish football while restoring their credentials in European football, and for that, the supporters will always wish him well wherever he plays.