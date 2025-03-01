Glasgow Rangers may have shown their fighting spirit during their comeback victory in midweek, but this was severely lacking at Ibrox this afternoon.

Barry Ferguson had led the Gers to league titles and a plethora of domestic honours on the pitch at Ibrox, deserving of an excellent reception ahead of the clash against Motherwell.

However, it was a different atmosphere at full-time, as the club suffered a dismal 2-1 defeat to the Steelmen. The away side scored twice in the opening 30 minutes courtesy of Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow, and they were deserving of their lead at the break.

Cyriel Dessers scored within 10 minutes of the restart and they had a goal disallowed late on. The defeat was the club's sixth of the Scottish Premiership campaign - hardly the best preparation ahead of the Europa League clash against Fenerbahçe on Thursday.

Rangers' best and worst performers vs Motherwell

In truth, Mohamed Diomande was arguably the only player who looked up for the task. The midfielder made three key passes during his time on the pitch, while succeeding with 100% of his dribbles and taking three shots in total.

Diomande also won 100% of his total duels contested in what was a solid display despite the final score.

Rangers v Motherwell: Key statistics Metric Highest-ranked Accurate passes James Tavernier (67) Key passes Mohamed Diomande and Vaclav Cerny (3) Tackles Kai Andrews (4) Shots on target Mohamed Diomande (2) Ground duels won Callum Slattery and Jefte (7) Via Sofascore

Elsewhere, there wasn't much to shout about. Dessers may have scored yet again, but he only managed to complete 15 passes and take 34 touches throughout the 90 minutes.

At the back, James Tavernier and Robin Propper failed to prevent Motherwell from scoring and lost possession 18 times between them in what was a poor showing from the duo.