Michael Beale is undergoing a total revamp at Glasgow Rangers this summer, freshening up the squad by making seven signings already, with a few more to come before the end of the transfer window.

The 42-year-old doesn’t want a hugely inflated squad, however, and thus he has begun the process of shipping players out who clearly won't be in his plans at Ibrox next term.

Who has left Rangers this summer?

Despite scoring 18 goals for the club in his debut season, Antonio Colak was sold to Parma for £2.5m.

Glen Kamara looks certain to be another departure from the Gers, with Leeds United closing in on a £5m move for the midfielder.

Right-winger Scott Wright is also set for a fresh opportunity away from Ibrox, with Turkish side Pendikspor looking to sign him for a fee of £500k after two and a half years at the Gers.

A move away from Rangers is perhaps the best option for the 25-year-old, especially considering he started just eight matches across all competitions last term, registering a paltry three assists and this won't be good enough going forward under Beale.

Who could replace Scott Wright?

Wright ranked in a lowly 21st position across the squad for key passes (0.4) and tenth for successful dribbles (0.5) per game during the Premiership season. These statistics clearly show he struggled when called upon, failing to impose himself as a key attacking outlet for the club.

His time at Rangers did yield a league medal whilst also scoring in the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts in 2022, yet he managed just eight goals in 84 matches, a poor return for someone who was expected to make the step-up when he joined from Aberdeen.

In terms of a replacement, Beale may not feel the need to turn to the transfer window. Instead, academy prospect Ross McCausland stands a good chance of making a mark. He not only could save the Gers money in the long run, but he also has the ability to forge himself in the senior setup.

The 20-year-old has already made his debut for the first team, given a 30-minute cameo against Hearts during the final match of the 2021/22 season, even grabbing an assist, showcasing his talents.

Journalist Josh Bunting hailed him as a “superb talent” and the youngster certainly kicked on last term, registering 14 goal contributions for the B team – ten goals and four assists – scoring more goals during one season than Wright did across 84 games for the Light Blues.

A speedy winger who isn’t afraid to take on defenders is what Beale wants and in McCausland, the Northern Irishman may be exactly who he is looking for.

Former academy chief Craig Mulholland praised him when he signed a new contract in 2021, saying: “The modern game requires ‘1v1’ dominant players and this is a real strength that Ross has that we will look to enhance.”

With Wright seemingly destined for the exit door, McCausland could certainly take full advantage and showcase to Beale why he deserves another shot in the first-team squad after he made his second appearance for the club during the 3-1 win over Hibs in May.