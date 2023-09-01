The summer transfer window officially slams shut this evening and Glasgow Rangers could take their total of incoming pieces of business into double figures today.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

Michael Beale has been able to snap up nine new signings to bolster his Light Blues squad after failing to win a single trophy during the 2022/23 campaign.

Sam Lammers, Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun Jose Cifuentes, and Jack Butland have all arrived on permanent deals, whilst Abdallah Sima has joined on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gers appear to be in the market to add another central defender to their group, however, as it was recently reported that they have a genuine interest in Leicester City titan Harry Souttar, who is the brother of current Ibrox hero John Souttar.

How good is Harry Souttar?

Rangers defender Connor Goldson had a night to forget on Wednesday against PSV and Beale could land a late upgrade on the long-serving veteran by securing a deal for the Foxes brute today.

Souttar is a dominant centre-back who could improve Rangers' defending from set-pieces with his towering frame and magnet-like ability to clear balls away from the box.

The 24-year-old colossus joined Leicester from Stoke City in January and showcased his defensive quality in spite of their relegation from the Premier League as he won an outstanding 86% of his aerial duels and made 3.8 clearances per game over 12 appearances.

His form for the Foxes came after an impressive set of performances for Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Souttar made 2.5 tackles and interceptions along with 5.5 clearances per game for his country over four outings, whilst he also won 71% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

Goldson, on the other hand, has started the 2023/24 campaign in poor form, with his latest display against PSV including an own goal during the club's 5-1 drubbing in the Champions League qualifier.

The former Brighton man made 1.5 tackles and interceptions per game and lost 69% of his aerial duels over the two legs against the Dutch side and has made a sloppy start to the Scottish Premiership season with an aerial battle success rate of 44% in two games.

These statistics suggest that Goldson has been a liability in the air so far this term as opposition players have been able to bully him in those situations, which leaves Rangers exposed when crosses and set-pieces are played into the box.

Souttar, who was described as an "absolute monster" by journalist Jordan Campbell, has proven himself to be exceptional at winning the vast majority of his aerial contests, at the top level in England, and that could allow him to limit the headed chances or second ball opportunities that the team gives up within the box.

At the age of 24, the Leicester defender is also six years younger than Goldson and has plenty of time on his side to grow and develop further, which could make him a fantastic long-term signing as well as one to immediately improve the side in a key area.