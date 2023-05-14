Glasgow Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell was the star of the show as they beat Celtic 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday.

The attacker, who joined on a permanent deal from Norwich in January, has been in phenomenal form this year and scored his fourth of the season against the Hoops.

He has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.34 across his 13 appearances in the top-flight and chipped in with four goals and four assists, whilst creating 1.5 chances per game for his teammates.

However, Cantwell may have a new centre-forward to link up with next season as current Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is on the verge of departing Ibrox. It has already been confirmed that the marksman will be leaving the Light Blues on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

The Colombian international has plundered 11 goals and five assists in 14 Premiership starts in 2022/23 and the club could look to replace the centre-forward ahead of next term.

Rangers transfer news - Is Beale eyeing Haji Wright as Alfredo Morelos' successor?

Rangers could now find his heir by swooping to sign Antalyaspor attacker Haji Wright.

The club are reportedly interested in the gem, who is valued at around €10m (£8.8m) by his current club.

The dynamic forward is a 25-year-old USA international who has been in phenomenal form in the top-flight of Turkish football this season.

Whilst losing Morelos is a blow, Gers boss Michael Beale could land Cantwell a new partner to work with in the final third by signing the ex-VVV-Venlo finisher.

Who is Haji Wright?

Wright has scored 15 goals in 24 starts in the Turkish Super Lig so far in the current campaign, after producing 14 goals in 21 starts in the division last term, and has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer at that level.

His former Schalke U19 coach Norbert Elbert previously hailed the American dynamo's quality, saying:

“I always describe Haji as a bag of surprises. He doesn’t have consistency in his game yet, but he has a lot of pace on and off the ball, no weaker foot, his dribbling is good and he is a threat on goal. He brings a lot to the table that makes a good striker.”

Wright's form for Antalyaspor over the last two years suggests that the dynamo has found the consistency that he was lacking at Schalke, whilst still possessing his pace and ability to use both feet.

Now, imagine the potential partnership of Wright and Cantwell, who has already proven that he can create chances on a regular basis in the Premiership, for Rangers next season.

They could be a lethal pairing at the top end of the pitch and that is exactly why Beale must swoop to sign the £8.8m talent this summer in a bid to replace Morelos' void.