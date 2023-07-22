An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their pursuit of a deal to further bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to The Athletic's Jordan Campbell, the Light Blues are "edging closer" to an agreement with Feyenoord to sign Brazilian centre-forward Danilo during the transfer window.

The reporter has stated that the Gers have upped their offer from €3.5m (£3m) to €6m (£5.2m) including realistic add-ons as Michael Beale closes in on his eighth signing of the summer.

Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland have all joined the club to date.

Campbell claims that the two clubs are not far apart in their valuations and that there is a belief on both sides of the deal that this transfer will go through eventually.

How many goals did Danilo score last season?

The 24-year-old marksman scored an eye-catching ten Eredivisie goals in 14 starts for Feyenoord throughout the 2022/23 campaign and has the potential to be an excellent partner for Dessers.

Campbell has claimed that the possible signing would be used as a "hybrid" forward alongside the former Cremonese number nine in attack next season for the Light Blues.

This suggests that Danilo could play in a role that would allow him to join Dessers in a front two to spearhead the attack whilst also being given the freedom to drop deeper and move out wide in order to link up play with the midfield and wingers, which would allow the Nigerian international to remain through the middle as the focal point for Beale.

The ex-Brazil U23 international has been a prolific scorer throughout his youth and senior career to date and could form a lethal partnership with the 28-year-old dynamo.

Danilo's impressive Eredivisie return last term came after he managed 15 goals in 26 matches for Ajax's first-team and reserves combined, which included six goals in three cup games. He also caught the eye during the 2020/21 campaign on loan at FC Twente with 17 strikes in 33 league outings.

The £5.2m-rated ace, who scored 31 goals in 51 U21 clashes for Ajax, has proven himself to be a reliable scorer, which could strike fear into opposition defenders if they see him lining up alongside Dessers, whose form for Feyenoord - prior to Danilo's move there - suggests that he can also be a monster in front of goal.

Throughout the 2021/22 season, the Nigerian goal machine plundered an outstanding 19 goals in 16 starts across the Europa Conference League and Eredivisie, which included nine goals in nine Dutch top-flight starts.

No Rangers striker found the back of the net more than 14 times in the Scottish Premiership for Beale last term. Both Dessers, who scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 36 games for NAC Breda in 2016/17, and Danilo have the potential to score 15 or more league goals in a season.

Therefore, the possible strike partnership for the Light Blues could be one that causes panic among opposition defences over the coming months as centre-backs could have two prolific and consistent number nines to deal with throughout matches, which could cause havoc in the box.