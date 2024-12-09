Rangers are eyeing a £5m move for a player backed by legendary manager Jose Mourinho in the January transfer window, a new transfer rumour has claimed.

Philippe Clement took some much-needed pressure off his shoulders on Sunday afternoon, with his Gers side sealing a comfortable 3-0 win away to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

It was a must-win game for Rangers in the title race, with the victory keeping them 11 points behind Celtic, but they are only now two adrift of Aberdeen with a game in hand. Clement's job is still far from safe, though, with further improvements needed.

The future of James Tavernier continues to be a major talking point, with the captain far from his best at times this season and also out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. Should the Englishman depart, a top-quality replacement at right-back will be needed, although Neraysho Kasanwirjo could be considered the best option, with the defender on loan from Feyenoord at Ibrox this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a January move to Rangers, with former scout Mick Brown claiming he wants to move there, saying: "From what I’m told, he’d be interested in a move. As far as Rangers are concerned, that’s the type of player they have to be looking at. If Leeds let him go in January, even if it’s only on loan, they will be ready to swoop."

Rangers keen on £5m signing in January

According to Le Courier Europeen [via Rangers News], Rangers are keen on signing Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old only joined the Turkish side earlier this year, arriving for £5m, but it is now thought that he could depart for the same amount midway through the season.

Aydin could be just what Rangers are looking for in January, giving their attacking options a boost at a time when a formidable run of form is needed in the league.

The Turkey international has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho during their time together at Fenerbahce this season: "He is a good player physically and tactically and very intelligent. With all due respect to (Vincenzo) Montella (Turkey manager), he should be happy. I suppose the team that did not sign him will be unhappy. We brought him in at the last minute. I asked him to give me time. He was not ready, but, after 4-5 months, he has reached an optimal level. I am very happy for him."

The fact that Aydin is wanted by some other top clubs suggests that he is a top-quality player, with the likes of Arsenal, Lille and Lazio all thought to be eyeing him up.

A versatile winger capable of playing on either flank, the Fenerbahce ace has four goal contributions (three goals and one assists) in three Turkish Super Lig starts this season, highlighting the end product he could provide Clement with.