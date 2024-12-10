Rangers and their recruitment team are really interested in signing a young central midfielder, according to a new report. The January transfer window will open in around three weeks, and it could be a busy month for the Gers, as Philippe Clement eyes fresh additions to help get the season back on track.

Rangers transfer news

Rangers are 11 points adrift of Celtic and two behind second place Aberdeen, so January is a big month for the Scottish side to try and strengthen their side for the second half of the campaign.

The recruitment team at Ibrox are already putting plans in place, as they have been linked with potential new arrivals already. One player who has emerged on their radar is Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, as he’s being linked with a move to Glasgow in January. He is struggling for regular minutes at Stamford Bridge, and Rangers are willing to offer him that, with both loan and permanent deals being considered.

Carney Chukwuemeka

The Gers are also interested in signing Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United, and the forward is reportedly keen on joining them. Rangers are impressed that he can not only play as a striker, but he can also operate out wide and as a number ten. A loan switch appears to be the most likely option, but Leeds chiefs are considering holding out for a permanent bid, which would be problematic for the Gers.

Rangers want to sign £2.4m midfielder Marko Soldo

According to Rangers News, Rangers are seriously interested in signing Marko Soldo from Croatian side NK Osijek. The 21-year-old only joined the Croatian outfit during the summer transfer window, after spending four years at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian under-21 international has impressed a lot at his new club, getting among the goals and assists in various competitions. Soldo was mainly used as a winger last season, but in this 2024/25 campaign, he has gone back to his more familiar central role, where he is more comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder.

This report states that the director of football recruitment, Nils Koppen, and the rest of the recruitment team are really interested in signing Soldo. The Gers are continuing to keep a close eye on the player as the January transfer window approaches.

Marko Soldo's HNL 2024/25 stats Apps 16 Minutes per game 62 Goals 4 Shots per game 1.0 Goal conversion rate 25% Assists 4 Touches 35.6 Big chances created 6 Key passes 1.3

Soldo is said to be one of several options the club are looking at, and he could be available for around €2-3 million, which is roughly £1.6-2.4 million. NK Osijek are a team that Rangers know well, as they signed former left-back Borna Barisic from them in 2018, and he became integral during his time at Ibrox. Soldo’s arrival would boost Rangers’ options in the midfield department, and the fact he is more defensive-minded could mean players such as Mohamed Diomande and Nico Raskin are pushed further up the pitch.