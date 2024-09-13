Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be hoping the signings he made during the summer transfer window at Ibrox can allow the club to generate substantial profits in the future.

Indeed, Rangers are looking to establish an effective player trading system which will see young talent signed, developed and then sold on for lavish fees.

This could fund future signings which may take the Glasgow club back to the summit of Scottish football.

While the Ibrox outfit have sold plenty of players over the last few years, only a few have generated significant profit for the club. One of the most notable examples is Glen Kamara.

How much Glen Kamara cost Rangers

During Steven Gerrard’s debut season in charge of Rangers, he knew that a strong midfield would give his side the perfect chance to end Celtic’s dominance.

This led to him agreeing a pre-contract move for Kamara, who was shining for Dundee at the time. Instead of waiting until the summer, however, Gerrard paid just £50k in order for the Finnish midfielder to link up early with the Gers.

It turned into one of the finest pieces of transfer business conducted by the club in recent years. Kamara went on to make nearly 200 appearances for the Light Blues, winning the Premiership and Scottish Cup, while also helping the Glaswegian outfit reach the Europa League final in 2022.

Glen Kamara's Rangers statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 35 1 1 2021/22 52 4 5 2020/21 51 2 2 2019/20 39 1 0 2018/19 16 1 3 Via Transfermarkt

Gerrard even hailed him as a “monster” in 2019 upon his arrival, and it was clear the club would make a stunning profit on him in the future.

Last summer, Michael Beale sold the 28-year-old, hitting the jackpot on the player in the process…

Glen Kamara's transfer value in 2024

It soon became clear that the midfielder wasn’t going to be in Beale’s future plans as the summer transfer window rolled around last year.

It took a few months, but eventually, he was sold to Leeds United, who paid a fee in the region of £5m to bring the player down to the English Championship, as the club sought to bolster their squad ahead of a promotion charge.

This meant the Ibrox side had sold Kamara for 9900% more than what they paid for just four and a half years earlier, a truly incredible return on their initial investment.

The 6-foot star played a solitary season for the Yorkshire side, making 42 appearances in all competitions, yet he couldn’t lead them back into the Premier League.

This summer, he was on the move again, joining French side Stade Rennais for a fee believed to be £8.4m, meaning Leeds have even made a profit on the player.

Clement will be hoping that his time in charge of the Light Blues will allow him to sign young talent cheaply, before moving them on for transfer fees in this region.

Celtic have done this expertly in recent years. Hopefully, the Belgian has taken plenty of notice.