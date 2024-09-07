Rangers are now reportedly willing to sell an "exceptional" player who they rejected bids for during the summer transfer window, with clubs in Europe readying offers for his services.

Rangers struggling after new signings

In terms of new faces this summer, the Gers brought in a huge number of players, adding a significant amount of depth to Philippe Clement's squad. The hope was that they would take the Scottish Premiership giants to another level, but as things stand, they are still waiting to gel together, which is understandable.

In the league, Rangers have already dropped points in two of their opening four matches, including away to Celtic last Sunday, succumbing to a hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Parkhead. There are now already five points to make up on their rivals, which feels like a significant amount, given the relentless nature of Brendan Rodgers' side.

Clement will be hoping to click into gear the more the season goes on, as new signings grow accustomed to one another, but there is no room for error now, with victory away to Dundee United in their next Premiership outing feeling absolutely essential.

While the Scottish transfer window is shut, there is still a chance for players to swap Ibrox for countries whose windows remain open, and it looks as though some key business could happen in the coming days.

Rangers willing to sell "exceptional" hero

According to HITC, a number of clubs are preparing offers for Rangers ace James Tavernier, having been linked with a move away from Ibrox numerous times during the summer window. In fact, the Gers are even thought to be willing to sell the £30,000-a-week defender, despite rejecting bids from Turkey earlier this summer. His availability "has alerted clubs in Turkey and Qatar, who are now ready to make moves before their deadlines close".

It would be a shame to lose Tavernier in many ways, considering the technical brilliance at his disposal and the incredible impact he has made since moving to Rangers from Wigan Athletic, edging towards spending a decade at the club.

For a right-back, the Englishman's statistics are remarkable, with 125 goals and 131 assists registered in 467 appearances for Gers, while Clement himself hailed his player after he broke the British goalscoring record for defenders.

"To be there on top - it’s an amazing achievement and we’re all proud of him. I said it in the dressing room also after the game. I don’t too often point out individual players, I don’t like it too much, but I had to do it this time. All the players are really proud of him, all the staff and the fans and everybody involved with Rangers. It’s really quite exceptional."

Related He outscored Mols: Rangers hit the jackpot on £450k Ibrox machine The Gers have had some fine strikers over the years to call upon

That being said, Tavernier is now 32 years of age, which means there is an element of sense in cashing in on him, allowing Rangers to receive good money and use it on younger signings in the future.