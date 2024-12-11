Rangers recently sent scouts to watch a player they previously released as a youngster, with manager Philippe Clement looking to bolster his side for the second-half of the season, according to reports.

Rangers news

Just when it looked like Clement was about to get the axe after a poor start to the season, Rangers have hit a fine run of form that has seen them win six of their last eight games in all competitions, drawing the other two. Most recently, they thumped Ross County 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership to move to within just two points of second-placed Aberdeen, with a game still in hand.

While rivals Celtic, who are nine points clear at the top, still remain out of reach, Clement is delighted with his side's up-turn in form.

"The squad are picking up things, they are learning things and that is positive because that is the football I want to see," the Belgian boss said after the Gers' recent 6-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Gers want Adams after rise through the ranks

While impressed with his side's recent displays, Clement is still understood to be keen on adding some fresh faces to his squad after the New Year. One of those is Falkirk defender Keelan Adams, who, according to Rangers News, the Gers have sent scouts to watch on numerous occasions this season, including for Falkirk's 3-0 victory over Raith Rovers last weekend.

The 23-year-old, who was released by Rangers as a teenager because of his slight frame, has established himself as one of Scottish football's top right-backs this season, managing three goals and five assists in 23 games in all competitions for John McGlynn's side after coming through the ranks at Cumbernauld CFC before moving to Stirlingshire.

According to Ibrox News, Rangers see Adams as a potential successor to club captain James Tavernier, who has endured a difficult season and is widely reported to be on his way out of Ibrox at the end of the campaign.

Should they look to land the Scotsman, however, they will face competition from both Swansea and Leed United, who are monitoring his progress.

Adams' unique journey

Adams' journey to Scottish Premiership stardom has been unconventional to say the least. As well as being let go by Rangers, he was also released by Hearts aged 15, after which he turned to academia, earning a degree in history and politics, while working part-time in a coffee shop.

He never lost his love for the game, however, and continued to play for Glasgow University FC, before joining Lowland League outfit Cumbernauld Colts following his graduation. It was there that he was spotted by McGlynn, who swiftly signed him to a two-and-a-half year deal at Falkirk in February 2023.

Reflecting on his journey in an interview with MailSport, per Foot Boom, Adams said: "There have been moments where it’s all been a bit surreal. After our League Cup win against Hearts, someone mentioned a crazy fact: just a year ago, I faced their B team while playing for Cumbernauld. Fast forward twelve months, and I’m celebrating victory over their first team."