Having just announced the news that Dujon Sterling has put pen to paper on a new Ibrox deal, Rangers are now reportedly expected to announce another fresh contract within Philippe Clement's squad.

Rangers contract news

Having rediscovered their best form as of late, Rangers kept the good news coming by announcing Sterling's extension. The right-back has officially put pen to paper on an extension until 2028, which will see him stay put at Ibrox for another four years at the very least. It's a well-earned deal too, given that the 24-year-old is beginning to fight for a starting place under Clement, utilising his ability to play both in midfield and at right-back.

Expressing his delight after signing the deal, Sterling told Rangers' official website: “It is good to get it over the line, I am obviously proud. The club have rewarded me because they thought my performances were good last season and for me it is just about building on that this season.

"It gives me extra motivation that I want to do more, I have got the reward and now I want to repay the favour. It is a great place to work every day, with a good manager, teammates, staff and fans. It feels like a home and for me there was no reason to change that.”

Related Clement must drop Cerny to unleash Rangers star who's similar to Kent The Light Blues head coach must bring the winger back into the starting line-up.

The Gers are seemingly not done there, however. According to the Daily Record, Rangers are expected to announce an imminent new deal for John Souttar after confirming Sterling's extension. The 28-year-old centre-back currently has a deal until 2026, but now looks set to extend beyond that, perhaps matching up alongside his fellow defender's recent new contract.

"Superb" Souttar has become Rangers mainstay

Starting all 11 Rangers games so far this season, Souttar has emerged to become a vital cog in Clement's Ibrox machine, which is beginning to fire on all cylinders once again. With four clean sheets in four games in all competitions since their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic, it's clear that the partnership between Robin Propper and Souttar has set to Gers up to build back towards the title race in the Scottish Premiership.

Earning deserved praise as a result of his performances, Souttar was dubbed "superb" by podcaster John Walker for his performance as Rangers opened their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 victory against Malmo earlier this season.

Now reportedly set to sign an extension, the central defender's full focus will be on taking the Gers back to the top of Scottish football.