Rangers won 2-0 at home to St Johnstone on Sunday night and now a positive injury update has emerged from Ibrox, acting as an added boost going into the international break.

Rangers seal much-needed win

Phillipe Clement's side had to wait until Sunday night for their latest Scottish Premiership assignment, knowing a win over St Johnstone was vital. Rangers were eight points adrift of Celtic by the time the game got underway, following their rivals' late victory away to Ross County earlier in the day. Thankfully, the Gers sealed a relatively straightforward 2-0 victory at Ibrox, with Vaclav Cerny scoring both goals.

Ianis Hagi's late red card did cause an element of nerves, but ultimately, Rangers had got the job done by that point, as they closed the gap on Celtic back to five points heading into the latest international break. While the Gers' victory was met positively by supporters, there is still undoubted pressure on Clement to keep his job, with performances and results proving to be far too hit-and-miss so far this season.

He needs a string of good results after the break, or he could find himself in real trouble, and having as many players fit as possible will only help in that respect.

Rangers handed fresh injury boost

Taking to X, Four Lads Had A Dream report that Danilo is expected to return to training for Rangers after the international break, in a significant update for Clement, while Ridvan Yilmaz is also "hopefully" on the brink of a return to action too.

Having Danilo back in the fold is such important news for anyone of a Gers persuasion, with the 25-year-old becoming such a fans' favourite since arriving from Feyenoord last year. More importantly, though, the Brazilian is an excellent player who makes Rangers stronger when he is in the team.

Neil McCann has heaped praise on the forward in the past: "I think he’s showing he’s got the movement, the pace and an eye for where he should be. The only thing he needs to work on is his end product. He could have easily had five or six goals tonight. Once he gets used to the league and the tempo he looks as if he will become a real good find for Rangers."

The return of Yilmaz could also provide a significant boost for Clement, who once described the full back as a "fighter".

"Ridvan is a fighter and we need fighters"

Keeping both of them fit to contribute regularly to the title charge will be a challenge in itself, so it will be a case of managing them carefully once they return to the fold after the international break.