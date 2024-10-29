Rangers are preparing for arguably their most important game of the season so far against Aberdeen, and a big update has emerged regarding an "outstanding" player.

Rangers preparing for trip to Aberdeen

The Gers continue to plod along in relatively unconvincing fashion this season, still churning out some wins but rarely looking as impressive as they have at other times during Philippe Clement's reign.

Rangers trail both Celtic and Aberdeen by six points in the Scottish Premiership currently, and a huge game is now on the horizon for Clement's men, with a trip to the Dons arriving on Wednesday evening.

Their upcoming opponents have enjoyed a superb start to the season, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw away to Celtic, and they are only behind the Gers' biggest rivals on goal difference after nine matches.

It is a massive challenge for Rangers, with the result at Pittodrie having the potential to decide whether Clement is still in charge after the game or not. Defeat would feel fatal to their title hopes, even this early in the campaign, especially if Celtic win at home to Dundee at the same time, going nine points clear in the process.

Rangers handed injury boost before Aberdeen

Injuries haven't been too kind to Clement this season, which in fairness to him, can be used as an excuse for certain shortcomings, but now a positive update has emerged. According to a new update from The Daily Mail, Rangers are "quietly optimistic" that John Souttar will be fit for the trip to Aberdeen on Wednesday, having missed Sunday's 2-1 win at home to St Mirren.

To have Souttar back in the fold at Pittodrie would be a huge shot in the arm for anyone of a Rangers persuasion, considering how influential he has become since arriving from Hearts back in 2022. The Scot has averaged 3.9 aerial duel wins per game in the league this season, as well as completing 92.4% of his passes, showing that he is a force in and out of possession.

The 26-year-old is rightly described in The Daily Mail's report as the Gers' "first-choice centre-back", while Kevin Kyle lauded him earlier this year, saying: "He'll be going to the Euros. Scotland's best defender.

"I liked him before he got his injuries, when he scored the header against Denmark. Thought he was outstanding. I just like him. I just think he's a proper, proper defender but he also plays. He defends very, very well but he can play."

There is clearly no guarantee that Souttar is going to be fit for the vital midweek clash, but if he is passed fit and named in Rangers' starting lineup against Aberdeen, it would immediately increase their chances of picking up a positive result.

John Souttar's Scottish Premiership stats this season Total Appearances 8 Starts 8 Minutes played 720 Clearances per game 5.4 Aerial duel wins per game 3.9 Tackles per game 0.4 Interceptions per game 0.3 Pass completion rate 92.4%

Regardless of his availability, though, the Gers simply must avoid defeat to avoid almost being out of the title race before November, but ideally pick up all three points against the Dons.