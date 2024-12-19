Turning their attention towards the January transfer window, Rangers are now reportedly keeping tabs on a Chelsea flop who is yet to start a single Premier League game for the Blues.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been on the cusp of stealing the headlines in the last week, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League and then losing on penalties against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final despite Danilo's last-gasp equaliser. In many ways, those failures encapsulated Rangers' current campaign, which has been full of frustration under Philippe Clement.

With the January transfer window just around the corner too, change could be on the cards. Already, the in-form Hamza Igamane has been linked with a move to the Premier League in what would be an undeniable blow to Clement's hopes of making a miraculous recovery in the Scottish Premiership title race. As one star player leaves, however, another could arrive as the Gers eye an impressive coup.

According to Caught Offside, Rangers are now keeping tabs on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who desperately needs a move away from Chelsea after failing to start a single Premier League game since arriving from Leicester City in the summer.

The midfielder has, instead, been forced to earn his minutes in the Europa Conference League in a spell that doesn't look likely to end anytime soon. Opening the door to Rangers to make their potential move, the Gers will have plenty of competition to fend off for his signature.

Alongside the Scottish giants, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Fulham, Newcastle United and even Manchester United are also reportedly interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall. Amid such competition, Rangers would be landing a sensational coup if they secured the midfielder's signature in January or in the summer.

"Calm" Dewsbury-Hall would transform Rangers

Whilst a move to Chelsea has proved to be a step too far for Dewsbury-Hall, the former Leicester star can rediscover his best form at Rangers to transform Clement's side into a team capable of keeping up with high-flying Celtic. Just last season, the midfielder stole the spotlight in the Championship by scoring 12 goals and assisting a further 14 in league action, taking Leicester to promotion and earning a move to Stamford Bridge in the process.

It was also just last season that Dewsbury-Hall was Enzo Maresca's main man. Now under the Italian at Chelsea, he has been cast aside and forced to battle for a place in his Premier League squad.

The decision comes as quite the surprise, given that Maresca told reporters as relayed by Football League World last season: "He was full of responsibility at first. But since the first international break he has improved a lot.

“He's calm, fantastic with the ball, he knows when to attack and what to give the team. He is so dangerous near the box, and has the quality to score or assist from anywhere. He could already have had 10 or 12 assists. He is probably the most-improved for us and he's in the perfect position."