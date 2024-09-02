Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted his frustration at one thing after his side's 3-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers beaten at Celtic in Old Firm derby

The Gers faced their most important game of the season so far on Sunday afternoon, as the Ibrox side made the short trip across Glasgow to take on their biggest rivals. After falling short to the Hoops in both the league and Scottish Cup last season, this was a chance for the Light Blues to make a statement, but they fell well short in that respect.

Instead, Rangers were soundly beaten at Parkhead, even though the visitors made a relatively positive start, and they found themselves 2-0 down at half-time with a mountain to climb.

Callum McGregor's long-range strike completely put the match to bed in the second half, compounding the misery for Clement's team, and the game ended up petering out on a bitterly disappointing afternoon for anyone of a Gers persuasion.

The defeat means that Rangers are now already five points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race after just four matches, and they cannot allow that gap to grow much more when the players return from the international break.

Clement fumes at particular aspect of Rangers defeat

Speaking after the game (via The Daily Mail), Clement admitted that the reaction to Rangers going behind was something that disappointed him hugely in the performance, saying:

"I was not happy with the reaction after the 1-0. It was not good enough. In the second half, there was a better reaction. But you have to become more open as a team, because you need to chase two goals and take more risks. So that also creates chances for them."

The Belgian also added that the "defensive faults made" were also a big problem for his side, on a day that many supporters will want to forget about in a hurry.

This was an afternoon that felt humbling for Rangers, with the pre-match hope being that they would show how much they have grown as a team from last season, having brought in so many new faces.

Instead, they were comfortably outplayed by a better side, and it suggests that the Gers have a massive job on their hands in order to wrestle the Premiership crown away from their most bitter adversaries.

That being said, Clement did call for patience, stressing that the average age of his team was younger than Celtic's, and that the scoreline "could have been a 3-2 or a 3-1 or a 3-3", so it's important that there isn't an overreaction to the result.

It was undoubtedly frustrating, with Rangers failing to find top gear, but the hope is that this outfit will only grow as the months pass and new signings get to know each other better, remaining in the hunt for title glory in the process.