Rangers manager Philippe Clement is facing increasing pressure from the higher ups at Ibrox, according to a major update regarding his future with the Gers this week.

Tavernier linked with exit after Old Firm nightmare

The Gers are not able to sign new players now, barring free agents, but it feels as though they made more than enough additions during the summer transfer window. In total, nine new faces came in, including Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper, Jefte and Connor Barron.

On the flip side, plenty of players moved on from Rangers at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the likes of Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe all parting ways when their respective contracts expired. It could also be that James Tavernier leaves in the coming days, with reports continuing to link him with a move to Turkish and Qatari clubs before their deadlines shut.

The Scottish Premiership club are reportedly willing to accept offers for the 32-year-old, who has become a legendary figure at Ibrox in the past nine years, catching the eye so often with his set-piece brilliance.

While plenty of focus is on Tavernier after the performance during the defeat at Celtic and controversial interactions with the fans afterwards, another massive update has emerged regarding a fellow high-profile figure.

Rangers manager Clement could be sacked within months

According to a significant report from Football Insider, Clement's job as Rangers manager is now hanging by a thread, following last Sunday's disheartening 3-0 defeat away to Celtic in the league. The report even suggests that the Belgian is "fighting for his job", with his side sitting fourth in the Premiership table after four matches.

Sacking Clement soon would be a huge call by those high up at Rangers, particularly so early in the season, and opinion is likely to split when it comes to his future. Some supporters will still see him as the right man to take the team forward - he said he had "fallen in love" with the club when he signed a new deal last month - having averaged 2.16 points per game as Gers manager, which is a healthy tally and superior to any other average during his managerial career.

Philippe Clement's managerial career Matches Points per game Rangers 50 2.16 Monaco 73 1.73 Club Brugge 127 1.96 Genk 82 1.96 Waasland-Beveren 22 1.41

That being said, others may think that now is the right time for a change of boss, despite his recent extension, before things get worse in the league and Celtic find themselves out of sight at the top of the table.

Sacking Clement could still ultimately feel harsh, however, especially as he hasn't yet had enough time to work with so many new signings, and any new manager coming in could also find it tricky to integrate numerous new faces.

It is vital for the 50-year-old that Rangers hit some form once they return after the international break, though, with dropped points at Dundee United in their next league game cranking up the pressure on him further.