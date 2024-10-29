Philippe Clement's use of an "incredible" Rangers player has left pundit Michael Stewart baffled, leaving him to admit he doesn't understand what's going on at Ibrox currently.

Clement feeling the heat at Rangers

The Gers may have won 2-1 at home to St Mirren on Sunday, but there is no question that Clement is still fighting hard to save his job. It was far from the most convincing of performances, and to only narrowly beat a struggling side at home is nothing to write home about.

A far bigger test of Rangers' Scottish Premiership title credentials arrives on Wednesday evening, with the Scottish giants making the trip to an Aberdeen side who are currently level on points with Celtic at the top of the table, only trailing them on goal difference.

Defeat at Pittodrie could even prove to be fatal for Clement, considering it would leave them nine points behind the Dons, and likely Celtic as well, considering Brendan Rodgers' side host eighth-place Dundee on Wednesday.

There are plenty of supporters who feel that the Belgian is doing lots wrong in his job currently, from tactics to team selection, and some further criticism has now come his way.

Stewart baffled by use of "incredible" Rangers ace

Speaking on The Scottish Football Social Club [via Ibrox News], Stewart admitted his confusion at how Rangers boss Clement has used Dujon Sterling of late.

"I just don’t understand what’s going on with Sterling. When you look at the back end of last season, he was a must-play anywhere on the park starter. One of the first names on the sheet, wherever it was, you just had to find a space for him.

"Now, with all the troubles with Rangers have got, he’s not getting a sniff anywhere. I just don’t get it."

It does seem odd that Sterling has been so underused by Clement this season, with only two starts and five substitute appearances coming his way in the Scottish Premiership, totalling only 254 minutes. The Englishman has found it hard to find any rhythm since the start of the campaign, given the manner in which he has been used.

Sterling is a talented and versatile midfielder who has proven his worth to Rangers in the past, making 48 appearances to date, winning the Scottish League Cup last season and being hailed by Andy Halliday.

"I’m sure I’m sitting here along with a lot of other people thinking, ‘Where’s Dujon Sterling been all season?’. For me, his two performances since he’s come into the team have been nothing short of incredible."

Clement surely has to be considering the idea of playing Sterling more regularly, starting against Aberdeen, but he does seem to have decided that he doesn't consider him a key man this season.

The player himself will no doubt be frustrated about the situation, and the current manager being sacked may ultimately benefit him further down the line.