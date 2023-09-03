Highlights One Rangers player cut an anonymous figure during the Old Firm derby.

He played just six passes in the entire game and missed a big chance.

Connor Goldson made a mistake for the goal but this player was arguably even worse.

Glasgow Rangers head into the international break off the back of a disappointing week as they lost the Old Firm clash 1-0 on Sunday after their 5-1 defeat to PSV their Champions League qualifier in midweek.

How did Rangers lose to Celtic?

The Light Blues were on the back foot for the majority of the first half as Michael Beale's tactic appeared to be to sit back and soak up the pressure at Ibrox.

Kyogo Furuhashi had a glorious chance to open the scoring as Matt O’Riley sent him one-on-one against Jack Butland down the right channel but the Japan international saw his effort blocked by Connor Goldson.

The home side then thought they had the lead as Cyriel Dessers squared for Kemar Roofe to slam the ball in, only for the referee to rule it out for a foul in the build-up by the Gers number nine after a VAR check.

Kyogo then found his shooting boots just before halftime as a mistake from Goldson at the back allowed him to rifle a terrific half-volley into the bottom corner.

That said, the Gers centre-back wasn't the only underperformer as £4m signing Cyriel Dessers was also below par.

How did Cyriel Dessers perform against Celtic?

There were a number of disappointing performances on the pitch for the Gers and Dessers was arguably the worst of the lot as he struggled badly at the top end of the pitch.

Whilst Goldson was caught out with a poor header that led to Kyogo's goal, the English central defender also made a number of vital interventions, including his heroic block to deny the Japanese forward earlier in the match, and recorded a Sofascore rating of 7.5 - the highest of any Rangers player.

The Nigeria international, however, did very little to redeem himself in a lacklustre display in his first experience of the Old Firm clash due to a lack of physicality and quality on the ball.

Chris Sutton bemoaned the lack of bravery in possession by Rangers during the Sky Sports commentary of the game but the midfield and full-backs were not helped by a lack of movement ahead of them at times.

Dessers did make a few interesting runs in behind to stretch the Celtic defence but did not do it often enough to forge any real chances and looked far too isolated at times due to his failure to pick up intelligent positions to receive the ball and link up the play.

This was reflected in his passing numbers as he ended the match with a meagre six completed passes out of 13 attempted, which is a success rate of just 46%, as per Sofascore.

With those touches, the 6 foot 1 flop managed to complete one of his two attempted dribbles and missed one 'big chance' as he failed to make the most of a creative pass from Todd Cantwell into the box.

He also lost six of his eight ground duels as the Nigerian frontman allowed Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales to dominate him on the deck with ease, which meant that the ball continually came back towards Rangers' goal as he was unable to retain possession or hold it up to help out his teammates.

Evidently, Dessers was the Old Firm villain for Beale as his poor performance, on and off the ball, played a significant role in their struggles going forward, whereas Goldson had one dreadful moment but fortunately regained composure to put in a solid display.