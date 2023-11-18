Glasgow Rangers have shown vast improvement under Philippe Clement since he took over last month as the Ibrox side have won six of his first seven matches in charge.

An impressive record, yet it will all be for nothing if the club do not maintain their current form and secure a trophy or two by the end of the season.

The Belgian might also be targeting the upcoming January transfer window as a chance to not only bolster his squad, but to also add some much-needed depth.

Rangers transfer news

According to TEAMtalk, the Light Blues are reportedly keen on signing teenager Noah Mbamba in January as they appear to be ahead of Manchester City in the race for the youngster.

The 18-year-old gem is currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen in German and the outlet adds that any potential move would likely be a loan deal.

Bayern Munich have previously sent scouts to watch his performances before he sealed a move to Leverkusen, and it looks as though a temporary move will give him some senior experience.

Fabrizio Romano dubbed the young midfielder a “top talent” upon his arrival at Leverkusen back in January and Clement looks like he wants to give the player a platform to shine on, albeit temporarily.

The Gers signed Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan deal in the summer, and the club could repeat that masterclass by landing another superb loanee.

Noah Mbamba could be Abdallah Sima 2.0

The on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion gem has certainly impressed during his stint at the club so far, scoring nine goals across 22 matches and proving to be a dangerous threat on the left wing.

The winger also ranks second across the squad for goals and assists in the league (six) while also ranking second for successful dribbles per game (1.7) and third for scoring frequency (a goal every 151 minutes), indicating how impressive he has been domestically.

The young Belgian could also have a similar impact at the Gers should he make a move to Glasgow in January, given his impressive cameos in the top-flight of German football this term.

While he has played just twice in the Bundesliga this season and averaged just seven minutes of playing time, he has already created a big chance and averaged 0.5 key passes per game - assisting one goal.

Despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, Mbamba has been able to showcase his attacking quality and could, as Sima has, make an impact at the top end of the pitch for the Gers during the second half of the campaign.

A 94% pass success rate also means he can dictate the play well, and he also has Champions League experience, playing three times in the competition during the 2021/22 season aged just 16.

The teenage sensation may be a rough diamond, but Clement could certainly give him a platform to shine on, especially if the Gers go on a deep run in Europe, where squad rotation could be important.

Sima has enjoyed a wonderful spell so far, chipping in with vital goals, and with any swoop for Mbamba looking like it will be a loan deal, he could have the potential to replicate Sima’s success.

Whilst there is no guarantee that the Leverkusen youngster will be able to hit the ground running, like the Senegal international has, the scope is there for him to be an exciting signing.

With City keen on the youngster, Clement will need to act fast in order to snap him up once the winter window finally opens.