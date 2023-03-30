Glasgow Rangers have had some major failings in the transfer window over the previous few years, more so in terms of whom the Ibrox side missed out on as opposed to actually signing.

Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst missed out on a few players who have since gone on to impress on the continent, with Joey Veerman, Danilho Doekhi and even young Dutch prodigy Xavi Simons all linked at one stage or another.

However, there is an even bigger name that the club missed out on. Back in 2020, Gerrard was eyeing up a move for then Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, along with Old Firm rivals Celtic and he even admitted that he was close to joining the Gers.

The striker once recalled: "I was going to sign for Celtic - but I was also going to sign for Rangers."

Having scored 49 goals and grabbed 15 assists in just 94 appearances for Peterborough, he soon joined Brentford for £5m, which is sounding like one of the bargains of recent times following his recent success and the fact he is now valued at £50m.

What has Ivan Toney been up to?

The Englishman has been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League since the Bees were promoted in 2021, netting 28 league goals in just under 60 matches, a quite staggering return considering where he was playing just a few seasons before.

Indeed, only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have more top-flight goals than Toney this season, with the 27-year-old netting 16 times, including strikes against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. That has seen the striker become one of the most talked about players during 2022/23.

Many wondered when he would finally make his England debut and Gareth Southgate finally relented and brought him off the substitutes bench with nine minutes to go against Ukraine in their recent 2-0 victory, becoming the first Brentford player to play for the Three Lions since 1939.

It certainly appears as though the Light Blues had a shocker by missing out on Toney three years ago, as his goals could have been vital, and he may have formed a wonderful partnership with Alfredo Morelos.

It was yet another catastrophic fail for a player who was available for a respectable fee and yet has gone on to enjoy deserved success, while seeing his value soar.

The “sensational” hitman – as dubbed by BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone in 2021 – will be setting his sights higher than Brentford this summer and there is no doubt he could shine for a more established side.