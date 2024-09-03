Glasgow Rangers summer transfer business wasn’t enough to see the Ibrox side take all three points in the first Old Firm match of the campaign last weekend.

In fact, only four of the new arrivals started the clash at Parkhead, which saw Celtic run out 3–0 victors in what was a dismal performance by the Light Blues.

Philippe Clement may not have been back sufficiently in the summer transfer window, but he should take some responsibility for the result, especially considering he has failed to learn the lessons from last season.

This was his fifth match against Celtic, losing for the fourth time. Celtic looked fitter, slicker and more confident than the Gers, who, as a group, were dreadful throughout.

With the international break coming as the club currently sit five points behind their rivals, Clement must go back to the drawing board and find the answers sooner rather than later, otherwise, he will come under serious pressure.

His two deadline day signings, Nedim Bajrami and Neraysho Kasanwirjo, didn’t play any part during the 3-0 defeat, but Clement will be hoping for big things from the pair, especially the on-loan defender.

Why Rangers signed Neraysho Kasanwirjo

The right-back started his career at the famed Ajax youth academy, making a total of 78 appearances across all their age groups.

It wasn’t until he spent two seasons at FC Groningen that the defender made his senior bow, however, making 52 appearances for the club which led to a move to Feyenoord.

Five appearances in his debut season wasn’t exactly what he was expecting, but he did go on a season-long loan to Austrian side Rapid Vienna for the 2023/24 campaign, allowing him to gain more senior experience.

Kasanwirjo established himself as the main choice on the right side of the defence, starting 20 league matches while helping the club reach the final of the Austrian Cup, where they lost to Sturm Graz 2-1.

While the 22-year-old doesn’t quite have the same sort of attacking qualities as James Tavernier, defensively, he is particularly solid.

Kasanwirjo's stats at Rapid Vienna last season Accurate passes 31.9 Tackles 1 Clearances 2 Total duels won 4 Possession lost 12.6 Balls recovered 5.6 Via Sofascore (per game)

Indeed, the defender won four total duels per game last term – a success rate of 52% - along with recovering 5.6 balls, making one tackle and being dribbled past just 0.8 times per game for Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga.

He did play two Eredivisie games for Feyenoord before sealing a switch to Rangers, further displaying his talents. Not only did he average 1.5 key passes per game during those games, but Kasanwirjo also won 100% of his total duels while failing to be dribbled past by an opposition player.

It seems as though the Light Blues have landed a talented individual who will continue to get better the more he is subjected to regular first-team matches.

Considering how poor Tavernier was against Celtic, is there an opportunity for the Dutchman to secure a place in the starting XI when domestic football returns in a fortnight?

It isn’t just Tavernier who is battling for a space on the right side of the defence, though, as the versatile Dujon Sterling can also operate in that position.

Dujon Sterling’s statistics at Rangers

Sterling was utilised across a range of positions by both Michael Beale and Clement throughout 2023/24.

The former Chelsea starlet showcased his positional flexibility to play across six areas, including both the right and left wings, as Clement used him to fill in gaps in the starting XI due to injuries.

Hailed as a “fantastic talent” during his spell with the Stamford Bridge side by youth coach Adi Viveash, and he has developed into a reliable professional over the previous few seasons.

Indeed, last term, whenever Sterling played, he gave everything to the cause, regardless of what position he was playing.

In the Premiership, the Englishman registered two assists, created two big chances, and averaged 0.8 key passes per game while succeeding with 41% of his dribble attempts, not bad for a player who has started just 11 top-flight matches.

Defensively, Sterling proved to be solid across a range of metrics, winning 50% of his ground duels, and making one tackle per game while being dribbled past just 0.3 times per match.

These statistics clearly show why he was used in several positions, becoming a useful member of the first team squad in the process.

So far this term, Sterling has started two league games, averaging a pass success rate of 90%, underlining how good he has been at distributing the ball.

He has been used in the centre of the midfield during his two appearances, with his passing ability clearly coming into effect. The more he plays, the better Sterling will get, and his value has already risen significantly since joining last summer…

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Dujon Sterling’s market value at Rangers

According to Transfermarkt, Sterling is now valued at £3.4m, with this value looking like it will only continue to rise the more often he delivers solid performances in the starting XI.

Considering Rangers signed him for free, the move has been an excellent piece of transfer business conducted by the club.

Not only that, but Sterling is already worth two times more than new signing Kasanwirjo. The Dutchman currently has a market value of €1.5m according to Transfermarkt.

The Feyenoord loanee is bursting with potential, but at this moment in time, Sterling is worth two times more than the 22-year-old, further evidence of the club striking gold on the former Stoke City defender.

He has enjoyed a bright start to the season, despite the Light Blues failing to impress in their seven matches so far. The Ibrox faithful will be looking forward to seeing Kasanwirjo making his debut for the club in the next few weeks, no doubt about that.