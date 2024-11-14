With under two years left on his current contract, Rangers are now reportedly the top suitors in the race to replace James Tavernier by signing a League One defender in 2025.

Rangers transfer news

It's been a season full of bad news so far for the Gers, who find themselves third and nine points adrift of both Aberdeen and Cetlic who have formed an unexpected title race in the Scottish Premiership. As the top two continue to go stride for stride, Rangers' return to form hasn't seen them regain their place in the top two in a campaign which already looks destined to end in failure from a league perspective.

Only adding to their woes recently was Rangers' finance report which revealed an operating loss of £17.2m, which is set to limit Philippe Clement when searching for much-needed reinforcements in 2025. Suddenly, transfer targets such as Darius Olaru no longer seem viable in a major blow for the Scottish giants.

That's not to say there's not a single piece of positive news, however, with the Gers recently linked to a reinforcement who may be slightly more affordable than the European star.

According to Rangers News, Rangers are now the top suitors in the race to sign Ryan Barnett ahead of Championship sides Preston North End and Stoke City. The right-back has impressed for Wrexham in League One to earn the attention of those at Ibrox, who have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old. Now, they could line up a move to sign an heir to Tavernier's right-back throne in Glasgow.

Related Cerny upgrade: Rangers eyeing up move for "immense" star Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in a deal to sign the young forward.

The Rangers captain is on course to leave as a free agent in 2026 and the Scottish side would be saving themselves a lot of trouble by finding a replacement in either January or the summer transfer window rather than moving with panic in 2026.

"Tremendous" Barnett is good enough to replace Tavernier

Replacing a modern-day Rangers legend would be no easy task, but Barnett's form suggests that he'd be more than capable of stepping up at Ibrox. The Wrexham right-back has five assists and one goal to his name in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season, which is more goal involvements than Tavernier's five in 20 appearances in the current campaign.

It's recent form that would not have caught Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson by suprise given his previous praise for Barnett. Speaking after his side defeated Notts County 1-0 back in February, Parkinson told the club's official YouTube channel: “If they go to a back four, Cameron will be up against Barney (Ryan Barnett), you know centre half playing left back.

"Give the ball to Barney because he’s tremendous in those situations and he produced some real good quality first half and second half.”

Unlike some of Rangers' recruitment last summer, meanwhile, Barnett is not a player waiting to reach his peak, he is in it at this very moment. As the Gers potentially line up a 2025 move, the right-back should be high on Clement's shortlist of targets.