Rangers have their eyes on a striker this summer, with The Scottish Sun reporting that Ike Ugbo is on the club's radar ahead of the transfer window.

Who are Rangers signing this summer?

The forward currently plays for Troyes in Ligue 1, where he has featured on 23 occasions this campaign with two goals and one assist. He's had to make do with minutes off the bench in the large part though, with the former Chelsea reserve man having only seven starts for his club.

The Canadian has played in a variety of different countries already in his career thanks to his time with the Blues. They initially loaned him out to Scunthorpe - in League One at the time - who gave him 15 games where he scored once. He was then shipped off to Roda JC in the Netherlands and then Cercle Brugge in Belgium. There, he thrived, managing a total of 16 goals in 32 league games - or a strike every other game. That led to a permanent switch to Genk before he ended up in France.

It now appears that Scotland may be the next team for the player to add to his list of clubs. That's because Rangers are keeping an eye on Ugbo according to The Scottish Sun, with boss Michael Beale familiar with the player thanks to his time with Chelsea.

The Scottish Premiership side may have to stump up £3.5m to bring him in but with the manager aware of the striker and his abilities and the club determined to add another forward option, it could be a fee they stump up. They will though, have to face Burnley in their efforts to secure his signature.

Who is Ike Ugbo?

The forward, known for his pace and someone who can dominate defenders, has become an international already since leaving Chelsea, with the player being capped eight times by Canada now.

Rangers then could be getting themselves a player who is familiar with different styles of play from his time spent in various different countries and a man who has proven in the past that he can bag plenty of goals.

Although unfamiliar with Scotland, if he were to be a regular with the side, then he may produce the goods in front of goal. This is backed up by the fact that he has netted 66 times in 166 games as a centre-forward, and if Beale signs and trusts Ugbo then, it could be a good addition for the club.