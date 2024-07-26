Rangers are believed to be in advanced talks with a "phenomenal" player over a move to Ibrox in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Rangers closing in on Cerny signing

At the end of last season, the Gers and Philippe Clement knew they had work to do to close the gap on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, and they have enjoyed a busy summer to date. A host of new faces have already arrived at the club, with left-back Jefte coming in from Fluminense, and midfielder Mohamed Diomande joining on a permanent basis.

One new player who Rangers have signed on a season-long loan is Vaclac Cerny, Marc Overmars has waxed lyrical over him in the past, saying:

"Shortly after I took up my position in Ajax my colleagues recommended I had a look at one player. It was Václav. I needed only two minutes to understand why they wanted me to do that. You can recognise talent at the first sight. I cannot compare us, maybe I was a bit faster but Vašek is definitely more skilful."

Cerny is expected to add quality and depth to Clement's midfield, and he has scored six goals in 17 caps for the Czech Republic, showing that he has been an effective performer for his country. Now, another player could be joining the Gers alongside him, following a fresh claim.

Rangers in advanced talks with "phenomenal" ace

According to Africa Foot, Rangers are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, with the youngster surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Clement considers him a priority signing this summer, having spent part of last season on loan at Sevilla.

Rangers are thought to have representatives in attendance to watch the 21-year-old in action when the club took on the Red Devils in a friendly last weekend.

Hannibal could be an exciting signing by the Gers in the current transfer window, considering he is a young player who has been rated highly for some time now. Granted, he hasn't managed to become a regular for United, but he has still racked up 13 appearances, which is no mean feat considering they are arguably the biggest club in the world.

Meanwhile, John Eustace was full of praise for the £15,000-a-week Tunisian during a spell together at Birmingham City, saying of him: "The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

Hannibal possesses a feisty edge to his game that could make Rangers supporters warm to him, with a strong tackle never too far away, but he is also an impressive technical footballer in his own right, enjoying an 83.3% pass completion rate at Sevilla last season. Signing him could feel like a coup for the Scottish giants.