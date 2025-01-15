Fair to say, the vast majority of Rangers supporters are not best pleased right now with the performances they're seeing at Ibrox.

During Sunday's 3-1 victory over St Johnstone, the Union Bears staged a 55th minute walk-out of Ibrox, but garnered little support from the rest of those in attendance, with this merely causing further factions within a disgruntled fan-base.

A day earlier, new CEO Patrick Stewart publicly stated that the board "are backing" under-fire manager Philippe Clement, despite the fact the Gers are 16 points adrift of run-away league-leaders Celtic, ahead of Wednesday's night clash with Aberdeen.

Away from home, the Light Blues have won only three of 11 Premiership matches so far, failing to claim victory during any of the last four on the road, scoring a miserly 13 times across these fixtures, which is far from ideal, ahead of next Thursday's crucial Europa League visit to Manchester United.

Only an upturn in results will improve the mood of the Rangers support, or perhaps a shinny new signing; the former is far from guaranteed, but the latter may be imminent.

Rangers in the market for a new midfielder

According to a report by Anthony Joseph and Sahil Jaidka of Sky Sports, Rangers are in "advanced talks" with Dundee as they seek to sign midfielder Lyall Cameron.

The 22-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, so he could sign a pre-contract agreement, meaning Rangers would only have to pay compensation for his services.

However, there are suggestions that the Gers want to get this deal done this month, with aforementioned CEO Stewart saying over the weekend the club plan to "accelerate the signing of a player that we were planning anyway", so could this be Cameron?

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

How Lyall Cameron would improve Rangers' midfield

The Dundee midfielder has really caught the eye this season, with Scottish football writer Kai Watson believing he "has the potential to play at a higher level than the Scottish Premiership".

Cameron has scored eight goals and registered seven assists across all competitions this season, with his side currently seventh in the Premiership table, the Dee aiming to get back into Europe for the first time since 2003.

He was not in the squad that faced Rangers last Thursday night, nor did he get off the bench during Tuesday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Celtic at Dens Park, suggesting Tony Docherty may be resigned to losing a player he describes as an "extremely talented young footballer," albeit he'll surely want Cameron available for next Monday night's Dundee derby in the Scottish Cup.

Nicolas Raskin has been Rangers' most-used and best-performing midfielder this season, but finding him a partner remains an ongoing challenge.

It was Connor Barron earlier in the season, but he has lost his place in recent weeks, with Mohamed Diomandé often getting the nod, so let's see how Cameron and Barron compare, considering their similar profiles.

Lyall Cameron vs Connor Barron comparison (24/25) Statistics Cameron Barron Appearances 22 19 Minutes 1,805 1,281 Goals 5 0 Assists 4 0 Interceptions (per 90) 0.9 0.6 Tackles (per 90) 1 1.8 Blocks (per 90) 0.5 0.2 Clearances (per 90) 1 1.3 % of ground duals won 48.9% 47.7% % of aerial duels won 31.8% 36% Average Sofascore rating 7.16 6.94 All statistics courtesy of SofaScore

As the data underlines, Cameron is much more of an all-round midfielder, providing both a goal-threat while also getting stuck in defensively.

In contrast, Barron is yet to register a goal nor a Premiership assist so far since arriving from Aberdeen, making him a solid midfield option, but Cameron offers so much more going forward.

Speaking on Monday's Scottish Football Social Club on Premier Sports, former Hibs and Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart described Cameron's potential move as financially low-risk, both in terms of potential transfer or compensation fee as well as wages, so if a fee can be agreed, this appears as though it would be an astute piece of business.