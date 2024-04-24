Glasgow Rangers still have a realistic chance of winning a treble this season following their Hampden heroics on the weekend.

After a three-game winless run, the Light Blues eased to a 2-0 win, yet they are guilty of failing to take their chances as the scoreline could arguably have been five or six if Philippe Clement had players who didn’t need three or four chances to score.

This is perhaps an area he will take a further look at during the summer transfer window as he aims to bolster his attacking options.

Might the Belgian coach be working his magic already, however? As it appears the Gers are keen on making a move for a Premier League player…

Rangers transfer news

Journalist Graeme Bailey gave an update on the club’s chase to sign winger Abdallah Sima on a permanent deal this summer, saying:

“Rangers are in pole position to sign Abdallah Sima on a permanent basis as Brighton prepare to sell the attacker this summer.

“The 22 year old wants to stay at Rangers after his loan spell.”

Much will depend on how much Brighton will demand for the player, especially as his form this term could potentially attract further suitors, but it looks as though he has every intention of remaining in Glasgow if a deal can be worked out - with the Rangers News report indicating that Ibrox is his 'preferred destination'.

It isn’t the first time that the Ibrox side have looked to sign a winger on a permanent deal following an impressive loan spell, as Ryan Kent made the move five years ago in similar fashion.

How much Rangers paid for Ryan Kent

Steven Gerrard utilised his Liverpool connections by securing the services of Kent for the 2018/19 campaign, as the move turned out to be a masterstroke.

Overall, the youngster played 43 matches across all competitions, scoring six goals along with grabbing nine assists, standing out as one of the most exciting players in the Premiership.

Kent endeared himself to the Ibrox faithful by scoring against Celtic towards the end of the season, while the clamour to sign him permanently continued to grow.

The transfer saga stretched over the entire summer, before Gerrard announced Rangers had spent around £7.5m to finally bring him back to Glasgow on deadline day.

Over the next four seasons, Kent would dazzle and infuriate the supporters in equal measure.

Ryan Kent’s Rangers statistics

Kent registered 12 goal contributions in his debut season – eight goals and four assists, yet the season was halted early due to the COVID–19 pandemic which caused sport to come to a standstill across the globe.

The following season saw the Englishman at his rip-roaring best, contributing 13 goals and 14 assists to the cause as the Gers won their first league title in a decade.

This should have been a platform for Kent to take his game to a new level by helping the club reach the Champions League group stages, yet his final two seasons at Ibrox failed to produce the goods on a regular basis.

Ryan Kent's stats at Rangers Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 44 3 10 2021/22 46 3 19 2020/21 52 13 14 2019/20 34 8 4 2018/19 43 6 9 Via Transfermarkt

Indeed, over those two campaigns, he scored just six goals in 90 appearances. Judging by his tallies over the preceding two seasons, this wasn’t good enough.

With his contract expiring at the end of last season, Kent left the club for nothing after a total of five years in Scotland.

Sima has delivered on a more consistent basis during his loan spell compared to the former Liverpool starlet, suggesting he could turn into Kent 2.0 for the Gers.

Abdallah Sima’s current market value

According to Football Transfers, Sima is currently valued at €7.2m (£6m) at the time of writing, while Clement could face an anxious wait to see exactly how much the Seagulls will demand for the winger.

There is no doubt he could be a solid acquisition, especially now he has experience in Scotland, while his goal tally suggests he can be a major threat in the final third.

Not only that, but the Senegalese gem could be an upgrade to Rabbi Matondo, becoming the main option on the left wing during the 2024/25 season.

Abdallah Sima could be an upgrade on Rabbi Matondo

Matondo has enjoyed a decent season after enduring a goalless debut term in Glasgow. Although he has tended to be utilised as an impact sub since Christmas, the Welsh gem has scored six goals while grabbing four assists in all competitions.

In recent weeks, Matondo scored stunning goals against Hibs and Celtic, but throughout the season, Sima has outscored him by 12 goals and certainly looks a bigger threat when starting a match.

Among his teammates in the Premiership this season, Sima ranks third for goals and assists (13), third for shots per game (three) and second for successful dribbles per game (1.3), showcasing his devastating attacking talents.

In comparison, Matondo ranks fifth for goals and assists in the top flight (eight), while ranking eighth for shots per game (1.7) and fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.2). These statistics certainly demonstrate how important the former Manchester City youngster has been recently, but in general, Sima is a more well-rounded option.

The winger was hailed as putting in an “incredible” effort during his performances by the Rangers Journal – run by writer Kai Watson – and Clement dearly missed his presence when he was ruled out for a couple of months after suffering an injury whilst on international duty.

Against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Sima was unleashed in the starting XI in order to cause chaos among the opposition backline, yet he had to be subbed off after just 15 minutes with another injury.

Clement confirmed it was another hamstring issue, saying: “We hope we can have Abdallah in the next couple of weeks because he's been really important in that period where he was fit and he was coming back now. So we will see."

If he can return to the side in the next couple of weeks, it could give Rangers a massive boost heading into the Scottish Cup final.

Who knows, perhaps he will make a return to the Ibrox side next season if everything goes to plan.