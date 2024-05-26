Rangers are looking to seal a move to bring an £8,500-a-week attacker to Ibrox following the arrival of Jefte.

Rangers make start to summer transfer window

After missing out on the Scottish Premierhip title to Celtic in 2023/24, Rangers have already begun to strengthen their squad as they prepare to battle the Hoops for Scotland's biggest prize once again in 2024/25.

Rangers announced the signing of Brazilian full-back Jefte on a four-year deal on May 24. Manager Philippe Clement described the new arrival as an "exciting young defender", saying: "He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential. I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward."

The player himself added: "I am incredibly excited to join Rangers. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club."

Rangers are also seemingly close to wrapping up a deal for Jose Cordoba. Reports in Bulgaria have credited Norwich City with an interest in Cordoba but it is believed that Rangers remain in pole position to secure a deal.

Elsewhere, on the transfer front, Rangers are said to be interested in a swoop to sign central midfielder Otar Kiteishvili from Sturm Graz, while the Gers are believed to be in talks to sign Liam Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his Motherwell contract this summer.

Rangers also in talks to sign £8,500-a-week attacker

Rangers are not stopping there, however, as Rangers Review report that the Scottish powerhouse remain in discussions with Brighton and Hove Albion over another deal for Abdallah Sima.

Sima joined Brighton from Slavia Prague in 2021 but has since spent the majority of his time out on loan. The 21-year-old, who is currently earning £8,500-a-week on a deal until 2025, spent 2023/24 plying his trade at the Ibrox where he scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 24 outings across the SPL campaign.

Said displays saw the winger earn plaudits from former coach Billy Reid, who praised him at the start of the season: "He’s a player who needs to be at his top physical level to show what he’s capable of. He trained well and worked really hard in every session because he wants to do well. As a lad, he’s terrific. He was one of those boys who always came in with a smile on his face. He’s an infectious character and even when his English wasn’t great, he was always a big part of the dressing room. Now he’s comfortable speaking the language, I’m sure he is popular around Ibrox.”

No transfer fee for Sima is mentioned in the report from Rangers Review, but the young forward is currently valued at around £5.5m by Transfermarkt. This is less than the reported £7m fee the Seagulls initially paid for the forward back in 2021.