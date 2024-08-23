Rangers’ summer transfer business may not be over yet, as Ibrox chiefs are in talks over signing a promising in-demand talent.

Philippe Clement’s side have been very busy over the course of this summer, as Rangers not only look to close the gap to arch-rivals Celtic, but they will be bidding to move past them and return to the top of the Scottish Premiership. To do just that, Clement has obviously felt that changes were needed when it came to the playing squad, as there have been several comings and goings.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have so far brought in eight new players in this transfer window, such as Robin Propper, Mohamed Diomande, Vaclav Cerny, and Liam Kelly all joining the club. But while there have been plenty of arrivals at the club, the Scottish side has also seen many players leave the club in different capacities.

Rangers' summer signings Signed from Mohamed Diomande Nordsjaelland Robin Propper Twente FC Hamza Igamane FAR Rabat Vaclav Cerny VfL Wolfsburg Jefte Fluminense Connor Barron Aberdeen Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan U20

Players such as Sam Lammers, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack have all left the club, to name just a few. Those departures could have been joined by a high-profile player, as it was revealed earlier this week that striker Cyriel Dessers was close to leaving the football club.

It has been claimed that Rangers and MLS side Atlanta United were in talks about a deal that would see Dessers join the American side. According to the report, a deal was close to being agreed between the two clubs for a fee of around $6 million (£4.6 million), but the transfer eventually broke down as Dessers wasn’t keen on joining the MLS side.

As well as rumours regarding Dessers leaving the club, it has also been reported this week that Rangers have Fiorentina's Josip Brekalo on their transfer radar after he has been made available for a move by the Serie A side. Teams from the UK are said to have made contact regarding signing Brekalo, but they are still considered far from being completed, which may state that the Gers have not made an offer for the player just yet. But as well as potentially looking to sign Brekalo, Rangers could be about to add a promising talent to their ranks.

Rangers are looking to sign Sebastian Lochhead

According to Football Insider, Rangers are among the clubs looking to sign Dundee sensation Sebastian Lochhead. The report states that the young centre-back is seen as one of the best talents to recently emerge from Scotland.

This report goes on to add that while Rangers are interested in signing the defender, they also face competition from teams such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Burnley, and Norwich City.

Lochhead has made it onto Dundee’s first-team bench this season, and he has played twice in the Challenge Cup in the early parts of this campaign. Rangers, as well as the other interested clubs, are said to have contacted Dundee about signing Lochhead, and discussions are ongoing with all the clubs as one of them tries to win the race. All the interested clubs, including those at Ibrox, see the player as a future star and are keen to tie him down to a professional contract once he turns 17.