Rangers have increased their efforts to complete the signing of Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh transfer update from the Spanish press this week.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement will no doubt be happy with the transfer business that the Gers have already completed this summer, with a host of new stars arriving at the club. That being said, further fresh faces are expected moving forward, with Goncalo Borges linked with a move to Ibrox.

Rangers have sent a proposal to the 23-year-old Porto attacker, who made 17 appearances in the Primeira Liga last season, although only one of those came from the start.

Meanwhile, Jordan has stood out as a primary transfer target throughout the summer window, with a move even reportedly agreed in some outlets.

The Spaniard still has three years remaining on his current deal at Sevilla, but he appears to be surplus to requirements there, hence his switch to Rangers potentially coming to fruition. Jordan has won the Europa League twice with the La Liga side, highlighting his credentials as a strong signing for Clement's men ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers make fresh proposal for 30-year-old

According to a new update from the Spanish newspapers on Monday morning [via Sport Witness], Rangers willl "push again" to sign Sevilla central midfielder Jordan this summer, but they claim a transfer is not as far along as other outlets reported in the last few days.

While the 30-year-old isn't believed to be close to sealing a move to Ibrox yet, the Gers want to sort a loan-to-buy option, with a permanent deal of €4m (£3.3m) at the end of this coming season. They have offered to pay 40% of his current salary during the next 12 months in order to get a deal over the line.

At this point, it would arguably be a surprise if Jordan didn't become a Rangers player in the coming weeks, certainly on loan, if not on a permanent basis. In fact, the loan-to-buy option could be the best outcome for Clement, in terms of having a season to assess the veteran midfielder and decide whether he is worth persevering with beyond the 2024/25 season.

Joan Jordan's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Sevilla 198 7 14 Espanyol B 85 13 0 Eibar 75 10 8 Real Valladolid 37 3 3 Espanyol 17 1 0

While Jordan is a slightly ageing player, everything points towards him being an effective addition for Rangers, given his aforementioned success in a Sevilla shirt, and the fact that he is now a hugely experienced figure. He has made 219 appearances in La Liga in total, chipping in with 14 goals and 18 assists, showing that he is capable of delivering end product from the middle of the park.

Added depth in the midfield is never a bad thing, as Rangers look to narrow the gap on Celtic next season, and there is no reason why Jordan can't come straight in as a key man from the off, having completed 88.4% of his passes in the league last term.