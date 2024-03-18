An injury expert has provided the latest update on one of Rangers' January signings, admitting he could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Gers are now one point behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, but only because their clash with Dundee over the weekend was postponed. Philippe Clement and the club are thought to be furious over the decision for the match to be abandoned, as it will now create an even more hectic fixture pile-up to end the season, with TV scheduling expected to create problems.

Injuries are something that could easily end up defining who comes out on top in the title battle and Rangers are having to juggle a host of problems at the moment, with another match now needing to be squeezed in on top of it all.

January loan signing Oscar Cortes is one such individual who is sidelined currently, acting as a real blow for Clement after bringing him in to add squad depth, and he joins the likes of Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell in being out, highlighting the issue the Gers are having to tackle particularly in their attacking ranks.

Granted, the manager has a good squad full of strong options, but the race with Celtic is so tight that the eventual champions could be decided by the finest margins. Now, a worrying update has emerged regarding one stricken Rangers ace.

Speaking to Ibrox News, Dr Rajpal Brar admitted that Rangers winger Oscar Cortes could now be out for "months" through injury, rather than weeks, even though the specifics of his recent surgery remain a total mystery.

"Difficult to give a best or worst case scenario because there are no specifics on the region of injury. Considering he’s had surgery, I imagine that looks more like months out than weeks. "It sounds like a re-injury so there’s always the possibility of re-injury when returning, just part of the risk. I do not see him returning to full training until early May at the earliest."

This is a massive blow for Rangers, considering Cortes arrived as an exciting January addition who was hopefully going to add even more attacking threat to the side.

A goal and assist apiece in his first three Scottish Premiership starts represented a promising opening to life at Ibrox, but he has now been struck down for an extended period of time. Not having the 20-year-old available until May effectively rules him out for the season, which would be such a bitter pill to swallow.

"His talent is a gift from God. We used to call him the magician because of what he can do. He knows he has to keep his feet on the ground, but he is learning and continues to make great progress. He is still very young and this is only the beginning for him." - Emmanuel Cortes, Oscar's brother

The hope is that Cortes can still play a part in Rangers' season, but realistically, even if he is back in May, he is unlikely to be match fit enough to play a big role.