Sky Sports contributor Joshua Barrie has claimed that Rangers defender Ben Davies will likely be fit for the club's next game despite a possible injury concern suffered on Sunday.

What's the latest on Ben Davies and Rangers?

The Ibrox outfit picked up a solid win at home against Raith Rovers on the weekend to progress into the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup.

Connor Goldson opened the scoring shortly before half-time before Ryan Nolan netted an own-goal while Scott Arfield added a third late on to seal the victory.

No doubt manager Michael Beale would have been delighted with the performance but he may have had some concern when Davies seemed to suffer a knock late on.

Indeed, while speaking on the Rangers Review podcast, Co-host Derek Clark said (9:21): “You can understand a bit of anxiety from supporters when you see Ben Davies come down.

However, Barrie put any concerns to bed as he replied: “Yeah, I think it's really December since he's had any of those issues. He’s really played every game since under Michael Beale and played it really well.

"I mean, it's a conversation we can have at some point, Derek, but I think you're starting to see the best of Ben Davies and how much he can bring on the ball.

"But no, there's no mention at that [injury] post-match or anything. So I'm sure he'll be fine going into next week's game."

How important is Davies for Beale and Rangers?

The 27-year-old struggled for fitness in the early stage of the season and played in just one of the club's first seven Scottish Premiership games this term.

It's safe to say, however, since Beale has come in, Davies has avoided any further injury setbacks and has established himself as a key part of the team, starting every game in all competitions throughout 2023 so far.

With that in mind, it's easy to understand why some supporters may have been fearing the worse when he looked to have potentially suffered a fresh fitness setback.

However, by the sounds of it, Davies should be fit and ready to continue his run of starts when Rangers take on Motherwell next Saturday away from home in the league.