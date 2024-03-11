Reliable journalist Joshua Barrie has provided a key injury update regarding a "powerful" Rangers star, ahead of a crucial meeting with Benfica.

Rangers injury news ahead of Benfica clash

The Gers' impressive season continued on Sunday afternoon, following a 2-0 win away to Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, with three competitions still to play for in 2023/24. John Lundstram and Fabio Silva got the goals for Philippe Clement's side, as anticipation grows over what could be possible in the coming months.

The matches continue to come thick and fast for Rangers, who host Benfica in a huge Europa League clash on Thursday night, having drawn 2-2 away in Portugal in their last-16 first leg last week.

In order for Clement's men to have the best possible chance of reaching the quarters, in a competition still containing the likes of Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, they need as many key men fit as possible, but there are some injury concerns heading into the game.

Both Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland picked up knocks in the victory away to Hibs, and they join a host of Rangers players on the sidelines currently, with Ryan Jack, Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Alex Lowry, Scott Wright, Oscar Cortes, Abdallah Sima and Kieran Dowell all absent.

According to Barrie on X, there is hope that Sterling's injury is not a serious one, having been walking around under his own power at the end of Rangers' win at Hibs: "Sterling was walking at the end of the game so you hope his injury isn't serious."

This does at least have to be considered a positive for the Gers, at a time when lots of good fitness news is needed, with Benfica set to pose a big threat to their European hopes later this week.

Granted, Clement's team did excellently to get a draw in the first leg, but there is still so much work to do against a strong team featuring the likes of Antonio Silva at the back and legendary attacker Angel Di Maria - a World Cup winner with Argentina.

Sterling has been an important figure for Rangers this season, appearing 16 times in the Scottish Premiership and providing genuine versatility, playing on the right wing, in midfield and at right-back, proving to be an effective squad player for Clement.

Dujon Sterling's SPL stats this season Total Appearances 16 Starts 6 Tackles per game 1.1 Fouls committed per game 1.0 Times fouled per game 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.8 Pass completion rate 81.3%

Having footballers of that ilk available is always vital, and this is a player who has been lauded by former manager Alex Neil in the past, who said of him: "Dujon, for me, is arguably one of the best one-on-one defenders I’ve seen. There are very few players who get past him – he is strong, powerful and determined."

Whether Sterling is fit for Benfica remains to be seen at this point, and while he may not start even if he was fully fit, having him as an option would be a big boost.