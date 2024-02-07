Now level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership and only behind their Old Firm rivals on goal difference, Rangers could do with a fully fit squad until the end of the season. The latest update hasn't exactly handed Philippe Clement a boost on that front, however.

Rangers injury news

Having now played the same number of games as Celtic, Rangers are in for a dramatic end to the Scottish Premiership season. Clement deserves significant praise for how he galvanised the Gers after Michael Beale left them forgetting about a title race altogether. In his first few months in charge, the former AS Monaco boss has taken their title hopes from a pipe dream to a very realistic possibility come the end of the campaign.

Not without some negatives though, Rangers' injury list could quickly prove to be an obstacle in the way of the ultimate title race comeback.

Rangers' injuries Return Date Leon Balogun Late-February Abdallah Sima Early April Ben Davies Mid-February Kieran Dowell Late February Kemar Roofe Mid-February Danilo Pereira Mid-February

According to Dr Rajpal Brar, Kieran Dowell is still weeks away from a return in a frustrating blow for Rangers following surgery on a foot injury. Dr Brar told Ibrox News: "He got his foot stuck on a bad pitch and suffered a pretty bad injury because of it. It’s difficult to say what the specific injury could be but he required surgery so it does sound like a significant one.

"His return will consist of progressive strength, mobility and neuromuscular control work, evolving to more sport-specific demands as he gets closer to his return. I reckon he’s still a few weeks away from training."

At such a key stage of the season, Clement will hope to see Dowell return at some stage next month, but as things stand, it remains to be seen when the Gers will see the former Norwich City man back in the side.

"Strong" Dowell was beginning to find his feet at Rangers

To say that Dowell's injury came at the worst time possible would be an understatement. The midfielder finally looked settled and earned a place in Clement's side, starting four games in the Scottish Premiership. Now, however, he must fight to come back from injury and once again gain a place in a Rangers side gunning to dethrone Celtic in Scotland's top flight.

His teammates are certainly aware of his ability, though, and will no doubt be backing Dowell to return with a bang. Leon Balogun was full of praise for the 26-year-old earlier this season, telling RangersTv: "For me, I am super, super happy for Kieran because he deserves that, and I think all the boys will agree.

"He has been training fantastic all the time and the boys have been speaking about his performances in training in the dressing room and I am happy that, coming from a difficult spell, that he has been able to put in these performances.

"I thought he was very strong on Sunday and I think he nicked Man of the Match, scored a goal. I knew him from my loan at Wigan a few years back before I came to Rangers for the first time, but for him, it’s unbelievable."