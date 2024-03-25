Journalist Chris Jack admits Rangers may need to "fear the worst" regarding one injured Ibrox hero, with a spell on the sidelines potentially coming his way.

Rangers injury news

The Gers are gunning for Scottish Premiership title glory, but injuries are proving to be an obstacle in their way, with some important players unavailable at the moment.

Danilo is a long-term absentee for Rangers, having been out since December, which no doubt played a part in Philippe Clement deciding to bring in Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves during the January transfer window.

He is far from the only player that Clement is unable to call upon currently, however, with midfielder Kieran Dowell out since the beginning of the year, and the likes of Oscar Cortes and Todd Cantwell also missing.

Ridvan Yilmaz has now picked up an issue with Turkey as well, adding to the injury pile-up that Rangers are trying to contend with, and it remains to be seen how long he will be unavailable for.

Chris Jack concerned after Yilmaz injury

Speaking on The Rangers Review [via Ibrox News] on Monday, Jack admitted that there should be concern about Yilmaz's injury picked up on international duty.

"It sums up Rangers’ season. Knowing Rangers, that’s him probably done for the season. We don’t know that yet, people are right to fear the worst, Rangers are yet to make a full diagnosis of it.

"We don’t know if he’s out for this weekend or longer term. It would be such a huge blow for Rangers because in the last couple of months, he’s been really impressive and such an important part of the side which has done really well."

As Jack alludes to, it would be typical of Rangers' season if Yilmaz ends up not featuring again for the remainder of the season, but the hope is that the injury that forced him off for Turkey is nothing too serious.

Should the 22-year-old be missing for a lengthy period, it will acts as a significant blow for Clement, who has generally seen the Turk as his first-choice left-back this season. He has started 15 of the Gers' Scottish Premiership matches, featuring in another seven games in the competition, whereas Borna Barisic only has 13 outings from the off.

Ridvan Yilmaz: 2023/24 Premiership numbers Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1.7 Big chances created 6 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 Stats via Sofascore

To suddenly only have Barisic to call upon as a strong left-back option would be tough for Rangers, especially with so many big matches coming up in a short space of time during the business end of the season, including four in the space of 14 days in April. Granted, Dujon Sterling has played there once this season, but he isn't a dead cert in the role.

The extent of Yilmaz's injury remains to be seen, but finding out if he has a short-term or long-term issue could go a long way towards determining if Clement's men have enough in the tank to go all the way in the league this season.