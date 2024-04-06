Games don't get much bigger than Rangers' Old Firm derby clash with Celtic this weekend, which has only worsened the injury blow that Philippe Clement could be dealt late on.

Rangers injury news

Early reports have indicated that Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima and Dujon Sterling will all be forced to settle for a place on the bench against Celtic, with none of the trio fit to start. Sima would have been the biggest boost of the lot, having been on the sidelines since AFCON earlier this year. But now Clement will only have the chance to deploy his star man from the bench in his side's biggest game of the season.

Win, and the Gers will be two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand potentially allowing them to cruise towards the title in the next few weeks. It would signal quite the title comeback from those at Ibrox, given that they looked almost down and out when Clement first arrived in place of the sacked Michael Beale.

With the chance to take one step towards glory ahead of them, however, reports have suggested that Clement could face one more injury blow. According to the Daily Mail via Ibrox News, Ridvan Yilmaz is facing a late fitness test ahead of the Old Firm derby to line up alongside James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and John Souttar, who will all start in defence.

The left-back has taken the starting place from Borna Barisic this season, with the latter on course to leave on a free deal at the end of the season. And against Celtic of all teams, Rangers need their best side on hand with no time for sentiment regarding Barisic's final games in Glasgow. Clement will at least hope to see Yilmaz make the bench alongside Sima, McCausland and Sterling.

"Talented" Yilmaz now important under Clement

Whilst rumours regarding his Rangers future have circled over the last few months, Yilmaz has become an important part of Clement's side and will only grow in stature when Barisic leaves. As things stand, the left-back will be the only player in his role at the start of the next campaign, which guarantees minutes. Rangers will undoubtedly need to add another left-back, but that should only be to deputise Yilmaz.

The 22-year-old instantly earned the praise of former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson when arriving in 2022: "Gio and I were clear in our desire to invest in a high potential and high-quality left-back. We have now secured that in the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz.

"He's a talented young player who has been coveted throughout Europe following outstanding performances for Besiktas. We also know how highly regarded he is in the Turkish National Team. This is another exciting young player to join our squad, and we are delighted to bring Ridvan to Rangers."

Highlighting his importance, Yilmaz will be a major miss for the Gers if he fails to pass his late fitness test ahead of a crucial Old Firm derby clash against Celtic.