Rangers have been hit with a significant injury blow with the news that a "fantastic" player has suffered a fitness issue on international duty.

Rangers transfer & injury news

The Gers are in the middle of a tense season, sitting one point off the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but having one game in hand on their Old Firm rivals. While so much focus is rightly on the title race as Philippe Clement looks to seal a great achievement in his first season as manager, the Scottish giants also continue to be linked with potential new signings.

One player who could be Rangers' first signing of the summer is Fluminense defender Jefte, with the left-back a target during the January transfer window. A verbal agreement is reportedly in place, meaning a deal could be agreed at the end of the season.

There also seems to be plenty of focus on improving the Gers' attack this summer, with a new striker being eyed up, regardless of what happens to Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva. The pair are both only on loan currently, but their moves could be made permanent depending on Champions League qualification and whether Rangers meet the price tag demands of Brighton and Wolves respectively.

Away from the transfer situation, Rangers also have injury problems to contend with at the moment, which is proving to be a headache that Clement could do without in the title race. Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Sima are among those who are currently missing, and now another big concern has emerged.

Rangers suffer injury blow to "fantastic" ace

According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor [via Sport Witness], Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has suffered an injury of "great misfortune" on international duty with Turkey during their friendly meeting with Hungary on Friday evening.

It is believed that the 22-year-old hurt his foot, and having attempted to play on, eventually went down again, being replaced in the 27th minute. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for his country's clash with Austria next Tuesday.

This update will be a major worry for Clement and anyone associated with Rangers, considering Yilmaz has featured regularly this season, starting 15 matches in the league and making 22 appearances in the competition in total.

Suddenly not having him available ahead of some crucial fixtures is something that the manager could badly do without, at a time when rotation is going to be needed, not least after last weekend's postponement against Dundee has caused even more of a pile-up for the Gers.

Yilmaz has been hailed as "fantastic" by This Is Ibrox podcast in the past year, and while not necessarily the first name on Clement's teamsheet, there is no question that he will be seen as an important figure between now and the end of the campaign.

The hope is that his injury isn't a bad one, and that he was substituted as more of a precaution, but there is every reason to fear a layoff after the international break.