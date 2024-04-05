Rangers face their biggest game of the season in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, but a negative injury update has emerged ahead of the trip to Celtic.

Rangers preparing for defining Celtic clash

There are big matches and then there is Sunday's Old Firm derby clash between the Gers and the Hoops. The weekend meeting at Ibrox has the potential to be defining in the Scottish Premiership title race, with victory for either unquestionably putting them in pole position to be crowned champions at the end of the season.

Rangers are one point behind Celtic currently, but they have one game in hand on their rivals and know that a win on Sunday, coupled with a victory in that other match left over, would give them a five-point advantage over their adversaries.

There are injury concerns for the Gers heading into the mouthwatering encounter, however, with the likes of Danilo, Kieran Dowerll and Todd Cantwell out, and doubts surrounding Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima and Dujon Sterling.

Rangers dealt pre-Celtic injury blow

According to The Scottish Daily Mail's John McGarry [via Ibrox News], McCausland, Sima and Sterling won't be back to start for Rangers this weekend, acting as a blow.

There is the potential for them still to earn minutes against Celtic, which is at least a positive, having returned to the fold at home to Hibernian last weekend. Sterling got the most action under his belt, coming on in the 58th minute at Ibrox, but it was also encouraging to see McCausland and Sima feature for 23 and 10 minutes respectively.

In truth, starting any of the three would feel like a huge risk by Clement, considering Sunday's clash could easily be the most pressurised and intense of the campaign so far. Rangers will need every single player at the top of the game, so starting only fully fit individuals makes complete sense.

Of the three players, it is Sima who could arguably be the biggest positive to see back on the pitch against the Hoops, given his match-winning potential in the final third. He has scored 10 goals in the 15 league matches he has started this season, not to mention netting three times in six Europa League outings.

McCausland remains a young player who lacks experience in fixtures of this magnitude, but he has shown what he is capable of in the past, and possesses a fearlessness that could make him a game-changer from the substitutes' bench on Sunday.

Whatever happens at Ibrox this weekend, Rangers simply must avoid defeat - something they have already experienced home and away against their bitter rivals this season - with even a draw still leaving destiny in their own hands in the title battle. A colossal performance is needed, not just by the starting XI, but also by those who will be thrown on from the bench.