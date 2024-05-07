An influential Rangers player has suffered a "muscular setback" and may not play again this season, according to an update from injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar.

Rangers injury news

Philippe Clement's side are about to embark on a defining few weeks in their season, as they look to pip rivals Celtic to Scottish Premiership title glory, winning their first league crown since 2021 in the process. As things stand, the Gers are three points behind the Hoops at the top of the table, with the pair facing each other in an enormous game at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime.

Injuries are threatening to be an issue for Rangers heading into the remaining weeks of the season, however, with some key figures unavailable. Ryan Jack is one of those, with the midfielder not featuring since the 2-2 draw away to Benfica in the Europa League back in March.

Meanwhile, defensive duo Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson are also absent, with neither expected to play again in this campaign and the former possibly on the way out with his contract set to expire this summer.

Rangers hit with damaging injury blow

Speaking to Ibrox News, Brar admitted that Jack is unlikely to feature again for Rangers this season because of a muscular problem, and the Gers will be forced into a cautious approach even once he returns to training.

"f his immediate return is being talked about, then there are no plans for surgery this month, even though it could happen in the off season. The club had said that they were looking at long-term options to deal with his condition which could mean a lot of different things.

"It does seem to be a muscular setback which he’s struggling to recover from and there are still no guarantees he’s back before the end of the season even if he does return to full first-team training as it may take him some time to get fully up to speed."

This is an undoubted setback for Rangers, with Jack such an experienced head these days, racking up a total of 210 appearances for the club, not to mention knowing how to get over the finish line after winning the Scottish Premiership title back in 2020/21.

The 32-year-old's big-game nous could have been priceless coming up, not least away to Celtic this weekend, but it instead looks as though he will have to watch on agonisingly from the sidelines.

In fact, it will also raise question marks as to whether Jack has now played his final match for Rangers, considering he is out of contract at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if he will sign an extension at Ibrox to keep him at the club for another few years - he signed a one-year deal last year - or leave on a free transfer alongside figures such as Balogun.

Given his age, the latter arguably feels like the more likely and sensible outcome, and if that happens, the £8,000-a-week ace should depart being seen as a brilliant servant over seven years.